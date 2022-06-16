Here's What Is Going To Happen In Squid Game Season 2

What's Squid Game's plot for season 2? Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

What will happen in the highly-awaited follow-up season to Squid Game? Everything we know from returning cast to plot...

Squid Game's second season has had the green light for a while now, but Netflix has begun to tease the new episodes, getting us all excited in the process!

A release date is yet to be confirmed, but fans are expecting the next series of the dystopian K-drama to drop in late 2023.

On June 12, Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk left a note for streamers regarding season two, he wrote: "It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever."

So what will happen in the next instalment of the dark series and who will return? Here's everything we know so far?

Squid Game's first season broke streaming records. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Squid Game's second series?

The showrunner teased a slew of returning cast members with the Netflix announcement on Twitter.

Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote: "And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming."

Contestant number 456, Seong Gi-hun – portrayed Lee Jung-jae – served as the leading man for Squid Game's first season, with the director's tweet only sparking speculation that series two will also centre on the character.

"The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su," he continued.

Greenlight!



Squid Game continues, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xMPVAPCuIO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 12, 2022

Mysterious characters such as The Frontman are set to make a return as Gi-hun attempts to dismantle the games following his traumatic experience competing throughout the first nine episodes.

The Squid Game creator signed off the post by welcoming fans of the Korean show to a whole new game, he wrote: "Join us once more for a whole new round."

