SM:TV Live Fans React To Ant, Dec & Cat Reunion News

Ant, Dec and Cat are bringing back the iconic show for a reunion special. Picture: PA images

SM:TV Live is returning! Here’s some of the best reactions…

SM:TV Live is getting a reunion special! (Seriously, if you didn’t spend every Saturday morning watching Ant, Dec and Cat as a kid, did you even have a childhood?!)

Ant and Dec confirmed the much-loved show, which launched in 1998, is coming back for a one-off, as part of their 30th anniversary of being in the business.

Ant, Dec and Cat are bringing back SM:TV Live! Picture: PA images

The pair announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday night which saw them sitting in the iconic studio.

They captioned it: “Excited? #reunion.”

One fan wrote in the comments: “Oh my god, it’s really happening! So excited eeeeek!”

Another added: “Finally 2020... something to look forward too!”

Other fans shared some of their favourite memories from the show, such as ‘Wonky Donkey’ and ‘Chums’.

“IT’S GOTTA RHYME MAN,” wrote one.

Another added: “Anyone else remember when they would open the post after singing Mr Postman, and some kid would try and send in a single large crisp to see if it could make it through the post without breaking. Damn that was intense!”

Speaking about the reunion to Chris Moyles on Radio X, Cat Deeley said: “We have filmed a documentary, it’s going to be aired at the end of the year.

“We went back to the studio where we did it. They rebuilt the set. We all cried.

“I walked in and they were doing their interview and Dec was crying and I was like ‘ok you’re crying!’ and then at the end of my interview I was like, ‘waaah!’

“We all have a bit of a cry, we take the mickey out of each other, it’s very, very, very cute.”

We cannot wait to see it!

