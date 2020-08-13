Shows Like Selling Sunset: Five Property Series Just As Dramatic And Addictive

13 August 2020, 16:22

There are a number of shows similar to Selling Sunset
There are a number of shows similar to Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

If you’ve completed the new series of Selling Sunset, these shows might just fill the void.

Selling Sunset season 3 is the reality TV series that gives us a nosy round properties worth millions, as well as heaps of drama amongst its estate agents.

Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?

If you’re looking for shows like Netflix’s Selling Sunset, here are a few which you may find keep you just as hooked.

Million Dollar Beach House

Million Dollar Beach House definitely looks as gripping as Selling Sunset, following estate agents in the Hamptons as they strive for big commissions on the multi-million dollar homes in the area.

The series drops on 26 August and it looks like there’s some serious competition between the agents at brokerage Nest Seekers in Long Island.

Instant Hotel

Instant Hotel may just fill the void left by Selling Sunset
Instant Hotel may just fill the void left by Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

Another Netflix series, Instant Hotel is a competition series where teams of Australian homeowners stay in each other’s rentals and rate their experiences.

It’s also full of drama on a Christine Quinn kinda scale.

Real Estate Wars

Real Estate Wars takes property sales to another level of competitive
Real Estate Wars takes property sales to another level of competitive. Picture: Amazon Prime

Die hard Selling Sunset fans will know by now just how competitive luxury real estate can get, and Real Estate Wars is an entirely new level.

John McMonigle was the top real estate agent until the market crashed and is trying to rebuild his empire in Orange County all the while facing direct competition from former employee Jojo Romeo.

Real Estate Wars is on Amazon Prime.

Stay Here

Stay Here teaches property owners to turn their rentals into show-stopping homes
Stay Here teaches property owners to turn their rentals into show-stopping homes. Picture: Netflix

If you loved Selling Sunset for the chance to peak into glamorous homes most of us can only dream of, Stay Here is one to binge-watch next.

The Netflix reality series sees experts Genevieve Gorder and Peter Lorimor as they show property owners how to turn their properties into “moneymaking showstoppers”.

Amazing Interiors

Amazing Interiors gives a glimpse inside some incredible homes
Amazing Interiors gives a glimpse inside some incredible homes. Picture: Netflix

Amazing Interiors is exactly as it says on the tin, touring homes that look ordinary from the outside but are decorated in the most creative and unique ways on the inside.

Amazing Interiors is on Netflix now.

