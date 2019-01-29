Shipwrecked 2019: When And Where Is Shipwrecked Filmed?

29 January 2019, 11:39

Shipwrecked is back on TV screens after a seven year break.
Shipwrecked is back on TV screens after a seven year break. Picture: Instagram

Shipwrecked has returned to TV screens after a seven-year break.

Shipwrecked returned to E4 after seven years for a new 15-part series. For those not familiar with the old classic, a batch of young castaways compete on two islands for a winning share of £50,000.

Presented by Vick Hope, contestants are split into two tribes, where they’ll be forced to test their survival skills in a bid to win the cash prize.

Shipwrecked 2019: Who Is Liv Jawando? Star’s Instagram, Age, Accent & Job Revealed

So, when was it filmed?

Back in May 2018, it was confirmed that the series would return on E4 and filming started early last summer.

Where was Shipwrecked 2019 filmed?

The previous series of Shipwrecked were filmed in Tonga and Fiji. However, this series was filmed on two islands far from home in the beautiful Cook Islands.

Team Tiger is based on Aitutaki, the Cook Islands second most visited destination and Team Shark set up a base on the equally dreamy island Moturakau.

Though if you’re hoping to visit the islands, you’ll be in for a minimum 20-hour flight from the UK.

Shipwrecked airs weeknights at 9 pm on E4

