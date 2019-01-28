Shipwrecked 2019: Who Is Liv Jawando? Star’s Instagram, Age, Accent & Job Revealed

Liv hails from Manchester. Picture: instagram

Who is contestant Liv Jawando? How old is she? What is her job? And What is her Instagram handle?

Shipwrecked is officially back! And Liv Jawando is the first girl to land on the island. Here's everything you need to know about her...

What does Liv Jawando do for a living?

She works part-time as a waitress.

How old is she?

She is 19 years old.

Shipwrecked 2019 Contestant Harry Goodwins: His Age, Job, And Relationship Status Revealed

Where is Liv Jawando from? What is Liv’s accent?

Liv is from Manchester and is proud of her strong Mancunian accent! She said she's 'Wythenshawe through and through'.

Why did Liv want to star on Shipwrecked?

Speaking about the E4 show, she said: "I needed something different in my life. At the time, I didn’t know what to expect but I wanted to meet new people and to see what would happen.”

What is liv’s personality like?

She’s admitted previously that she is a ‘very strong person’ and that she ‘can hold her own’.

"I am different. I am from a council estate and I have never done anything like this before,” she said. “I am a very strong person, I know who I am and what I am about.

If I want something I will get it. They probably thought ‘here’s a young girl, she is 19, she can hold her own and so let’s throw her on the island and see what happens!’"

What is her Instagram handle?

Her Instagram handle is @livleilani.

Does Liv have a boyfriend?

She is currently single and admitted she fancied fancied Chris before discovering she wasn’t his type.

"I did fancy Chris at first until I found out he was gay,” she said.

She added: “Chris is like my big brother and we speak all the time."

When is Shipwrecked on TV?

Shipwrecked is on E4 at 9 PM, Monday 28th January.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shipwrecked News