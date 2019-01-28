Shipwrecked 2019 Contestant Harry Goodwins: His Age, Job, And Relationship Status Revealed

Get to know the new Shipwrecked contestant Harry Goodwins. Picture: Instagram

Shipwrecked is set to hit TV tonight and we’ve got to know the new contestant Harry Goodwins.

Shipwrecked is officially back for 2019 and the cast is battling it out for the £50,000 prize money, but everyone’s desperate to find out who’s who.

Harry Goodwin is one of the contestants, but who is he? We've got you covered.

What’s Harry Goodwins' age and job?

Harry is a 26-year-old International model. However, he did feature in the movie Angels vs Bullies which scored a disappointing 4.8/10 on IMDB.

Where is Harry Goodwins' From?

He’s an East Londoner

How tall is Harry?

He’s 6ft 5in.

Does he have any tattoo?

Yes, even both his feet are tattooed with colourful designs.

What's Harry Goodwins' Instagram name?

Harry has 17.5k followers and you can join them over at @harrygoodwins. He's a big fan of topless pics, so brace yourself.

Is Shipwrecked contestant Harry Goodwins single?

After some extensive research, it seems like Harry is up for grabs.

Why is Harry on Shipwrecked?

“To be honest it is not something I would usually do. I literally had nothing to do and I just thought ‘f*** it’,” he says.

When is Shipwrecked on TV?

Shipwrecked is on E4 at 9 PM, Monday 28th January.

