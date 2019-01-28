Shipwrecked 2019 Contestant Harry Goodwins: His Age, Job, And Relationship Status Revealed

28 January 2019, 16:40

Get to know the new Shipwrecked contestant Harry Goodwins.
Get to know the new Shipwrecked contestant Harry Goodwins. Picture: Instagram

Shipwrecked is set to hit TV tonight and we’ve got to know the new contestant Harry Goodwins.

Shipwrecked is officially back for 2019 and the cast is battling it out for the £50,000 prize money, but everyone’s desperate to find out who’s who.

Harry Goodwin is one of the contestants, but who is he? We've got you covered.

Shipwrecked 2019's Kalia Lai - Age, Occupation, Social Media And More

What’s Harry Goodwins' age and job?

Harry is a 26-year-old International model. However, he did feature in the movie Angels vs Bullies which scored a disappointing 4.8/10 on IMDB.

Where is Harry Goodwins' From?

He’s an East Londoner

How tall is Harry?

He’s 6ft 5in.

Does he have any tattoo?

Yes, even both his feet are tattooed with colourful designs.

View this post on Instagram

Lala 🐒

A post shared by Harry Goodwins 🇬🇧 (@harrygoodwins) on

What's Harry Goodwins' Instagram name?

Harry has 17.5k followers and you can join them over at @harrygoodwins. He's a big fan of topless pics, so brace yourself.

Is Shipwrecked contestant Harry Goodwins single?

After some extensive research, it seems like Harry is up for grabs.

Why is Harry on Shipwrecked?

“To be honest it is not something I would usually do. I literally had nothing to do and I just thought ‘f*** it’,” he says.

When is Shipwrecked on TV?

Shipwrecked is on E4 at 9 PM, Monday 28th January.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Shipwrecked News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liv hails from Manchester.

Shipwrecked 2019: Who Is Liv Jawando? Star’s Instagram, Age, Accent & Job Revealed
Tom Wotton is a castaway on Shipwrecked 2019

Shipwrecked 2019's Tom Wotton - Age, Job, Instagram & Possible Romance
Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role in A Star Is Born

What Are The Chances That Lady Gaga Will Win An Academy Award For Her Role In A Star Is Born?

Lady Gaga

Megan and Wes only moved in to the flat in October.

Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson’s London Flat Robbed By Thieves
Kalia Lai will be on Shipwrecked 2019.

Shipwrecked 2019's Kalia Lai - Age, Occupation, Social Media And More

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande

Riverdale is getting a Katy Keene spin-off.

Netflix’s Riverdale Is Confirmed To Be Getting A Katy Keene Spin Off
Love Island cast members who have kept it lowkey since leaving the villa.

Love Island 2018 Contestants We Totally Forgot About And What They're Doing Now
Ariana Grande's got fans feeling poor after '7 Rings' drop

These Ariana Grande '7 Rings' Memes Seriously Reflect How Broke We Are

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello already has an title in mind for her second album

Camila Cabello's Second Album: Title, Release Date & Collaboraters