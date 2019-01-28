Shipwrecked 2019's Kalia Lai - Age, Occupation, Social Media And More

Kalia Lai will be on Shipwrecked 2019. Picture: Instagram

Check out Shipwrecked 2019's Kalia Lai, the model and takeaway worker from Bedfordshire.

Shipwrecked is officially back for 2019 and with a host of competitors battling it out for the £50,000 prize money, we can't wait to see how they do.

Kalia Lai is one of 2019's cohort of contestants, but who is she? We've got you covered.

How old is Kalia Lai?

Kalia is 20 years old.

Where is Kalia Lai from?

Bedfordshire

What does Kalia Lai do?

Kalia Lai is a model and Chinese takeaway worker.

What is Kalia Lai's dream job?

She'd love to be on Eastenders - we could totes see her sitting around the Queen Vic now you mention it.

Kalia works as a model and at a Chinese takeaway. Picture: Instagram

Is Kalia Lai outdoorsy?

She claims the closest she has got to the wild is camping at V Festival.... so we're going to go with no!

Does Kalia Lai have a romance on Shipwrecked?

Yes! Though there are no details on who it's with!

What is Kalia Lai's Instagram?

You can catch her on Insta right here.

