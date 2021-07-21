Sexy Beasts Viewers Divided Over Netflix’s ‘Bizarre’ New Dating Show

Sexy Beasts is getting mixed reactions. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

People have started watching Sexy Beasts on Netflix, and the reactions are as expected.

Sexy Beasts is the Netflix show that puts blind dating to the test in the most serious way.

Contestants are each given detailed makeovers with seriously creepy prosthetics, so that they never get to see what their romantic interests really look like – until the end that is.

Who Narrates Sexy Beasts? Here’s Why The Netflix Voiceover Artist Sounds So Familiar

After it dropped on the streaming platform on 21 July, viewers can’t help but binge the bizarre dating series but it’s certainly divided reality TV fans.

Sexy Beasts is Netflix's newest dating show. Picture: Netflix

“Sexy Beasts might be my new Binge why is it so funny [sic],” one person tweeted.

“Watching Sexy Beasts just confirms I have questionable television tastes because I’m really enjoying the insanity this show provides,” added another fan.

One person was seriously enjoying the guilty pleasure, writing: “My god, i did not expect to actualy like ‘Sexy Beasts’ THAT much! This show is hilarious! i love it!”

Sexy Beasts sees the contestants in detailed prosthetics. Picture: Netflix

Another Twitter user confessed it ‘gave them the creeps’, saying: “There’s a new show on @NetflixUK called #SexyBeasts and it is giving me the ABSOLUTE CREEPS Honestly it’s just all sorts of wrong, please leave dating alone, whatever the solution is to fix modern #dating THIS ISNT IT.”

"That new sexy beasts show on netflix is honestly a fever dream it’s so strange,” added another.

Sexy Beats is getting mixed reactions. Picture: Netflix

Sexy Beasts might be my new Binge why is it so funny — SparklesGOD (@Sparkles_God) July 21, 2021

I may or may not have fallen down the "Sexy Beasts" rabbit hole on Netflix.... — P. E. Class (@P_E_Class) July 21, 2021

The daters in disguise are tasked with finding their perfect match whilst each of them keep their identity hidden behind wild prosthetics.

Their faces aren’t revealed until they’ve chosen one love interest to continue getting to know.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital