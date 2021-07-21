Who Narrates Sexy Beasts? Here’s Why The Netflix Voiceover Artist Sounds So Familiar

Sexy Beasts is now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Sexy Beasts has hit Netflix and the narrator has an unmistakable voice.

Sexy Beasts is the new dating show to take over our lives as six singletons don seriously creepy prosthetics for a bunch of blind dates.

The costumes include a dolphin, a panda, a mouse and a devil so the daters can’t make a judgement on looks.

The narrator of the show provides hilarious commentary alongside the bizarre dating scenes, but who’s voice is it? Let’s take a look…

Sexy Beasts' singletons are given a makeup of seriously realistic proesthetics. Picture: Netflix

Rob Delaney narrates Sexy Beasts on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Who narrates Sexy Beasts?

Netflix’s Sexy Beasts is narrated by American comedian Rob Delaney, who fans will known from Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Rob will provide commentary as the love-seekers get to know each other behind wild prosthetics which look scarily real.

Six episodes make up the first series, with the second season expected to drop later this year.

Sexy Beasts sees daters wear prosthetics as they get to know each other. Picture: Netflix

Each episode will feature a new single looking for love based on personality only.

Contestants will choose from three people all in makeup leaving them unrecognisable.

They’ll only see the real appearance of their matches after choosing one to continue a romance with.

