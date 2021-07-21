Who Narrates Sexy Beasts? Here’s Why The Netflix Voiceover Artist Sounds So Familiar

21 July 2021, 08:00

Sexy Beasts is now on Netflix
Sexy Beasts is now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Sexy Beasts has hit Netflix and the narrator has an unmistakable voice.

Sexy Beasts is the new dating show to take over our lives as six singletons don seriously creepy prosthetics for a bunch of blind dates.

The costumes include a dolphin, a panda, a mouse and a devil so the daters can’t make a judgement on looks.

All The Details On Netflix's Bizarre New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' – How Does It Work?

The narrator of the show provides hilarious commentary alongside the bizarre dating scenes, but who’s voice is it? Let’s take a look…

Sexy Beasts' singletons are given a makeup of seriously realistic proesthetics
Sexy Beasts' singletons are given a makeup of seriously realistic proesthetics. Picture: Netflix
Rob Delaney narrates Sexy Beasts on Netflix
Rob Delaney narrates Sexy Beasts on Netflix. Picture: Getty

Who narrates Sexy Beasts?

Netflix’s Sexy Beasts is narrated by American comedian Rob Delaney, who fans will known from Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Rob will provide commentary as the love-seekers get to know each other behind wild prosthetics which look scarily real.

Six episodes make up the first series, with the second season expected to drop later this year.

Sexy Beasts sees daters wear prosthetics as they get to know each other
Sexy Beasts sees daters wear prosthetics as they get to know each other. Picture: Netflix

Each episode will feature a new single looking for love based on personality only.

Contestants will choose from three people all in makeup leaving them unrecognisable.

They’ll only see the real appearance of their matches after choosing one to continue a romance with.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on The Weeknd's new album

The Weeknd’s New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Tour Info & More

Brad McClelland opens up about the crazy turn of events

Brad McClelland Reveals That He Found His Long-Lost Sister Because Of Love Island

Meet the Sexy Beasts cast and characters

Sexy Beasts Cast: Meet All The Characters On New Netflix Dating Series

Here are all the deets on Sexy Beasts

All The Details On Netflix's Bizarre New Dating Show 'Sexy Beasts' – How Does It Work?

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are still going strong amid Kim Kardashian divorce

The Lowdown On Kanye West And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Amid Kim Kardashian Reunion

Britney Spears and Selena Gomez had the cutest exchange!

Selena Gomez Just Sent Britney Spears The Sweetest Surprise

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2