What Year Is Netflix's Sex Education Set In? Era Of 'Retro' Show Revealed

Sex Education fans have been questioning when it's set. Picture: Netflix

Sex Education has confused fans with its mix of modern day references and old-school costumes.

Netflix's Sex Education has left fans scratching their heads over which area it is set in because of its mix of modern-day references and old-school decor.

Some have even theorised that it's set in a different dimension, which we can get on board with, to be honest.

Here's what we know...

When is it set?

Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve, has spilled the tea to let us know what the actual era for the series is set in.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she revealed: "The whole aesthetic of the show is completely inspired by John Hughes and that '80s high school aesthetic that we all know and love, and it's quite universal.

"There are a whole range of films that we loved growing up, and that's why the production team chose that because it works and it appeals to people."

Fans are confused about what era Sex Education is set in. Picture: Twitter

The show's creator, Laurie Nunn, spoke to Thrillist and revealed the reason behind the decision to make it feel retro, saying: “It was a very conscious decision from myself and the producers and director Ben Taylor who is also an executive producer on the project.

"We all absolutely love the teen genre, particularly the John Hughes films of the 1980s so we really wanted to make the show have the feeling that it's an homage or that it has this nostalgic backdrop, but that we are talking about very contemporary, modern themes and storylines for the characters.”

So there we have it - Sex Education is set in modern day, the producers just enjoy the occasional 80s reference.

Is it set in a British or American school?

Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, said the show was meant to give viewers a 'Brish twist', saying: "It's almost nostalgic in the way we tried to add that classic high school, and pushed the heart and soul with a British twist; with a bit of British seasoning."

Laure Nunn went on to explain that the mix of both schools levelled out the vibe she was going for, saying: "I think the movies of the 1980s or even some of 1990s they hadn't started to think about feminism or intersectionality.

"That's what I mean by trying to maybe not push it forward but just sort of delve into it a little bit, which is also the joy of having 8 episodes to do that."

While viewers have been confused from the jump, they've definitely warmed to the unique setting of the show.

One tweeted: "Yo what year is sex education set im in love with every single person's outfit [sic]," while another wrote: "What year is Sex Education set in? I am confusion!!!!," before adding: "This show is a goddam blessing," and we agree!

