Selling Sunset Fans Spot Jason Oppenheim's Fake Phone Call In Season 5 Scene

26 April 2022, 12:34

Fans have all spotted the same Selling Sunset filming mistake
Fans have all spotted the same Selling Sunset filming mistake. Picture: Alamy
Selling Sunset fans have all been saying the same thing about a certain season five episode as Jason Oppenheim commits a filming faux pas with a fake phone call...

Eagle-eyed fans of Selling Sunset have all spotted the same blunder involving Jason Oppenheim and a seemingly phoney phone call in the fifth season of the Netflix reality show.

Series five dropped on April 22, with audiences quickly lapping up the 10 new episodes – as fans enjoyed a new dosage of drama and luxurious living, they also uncovered an odd editing error!

In episode seven, Jason – the Oppenheim Group boss –  can be seen speaking on the phone, expected to be an important business call.

Upon a second look, it became apparent that his phone screen was lit up and the camera app was open, leading everyone to conclude that the call was fake.

Jason Oppenheim as caught out in a blunder in season five
Jason Oppenheim as caught out in a blunder in season five. Picture: Alamy
Selling Sunset fans pointed out Jason Oppenheim's mistake on Twitter
Selling Sunset fans pointed out Jason Oppenheim's mistake on Twitter. Picture: Netflix

It didn't take long for Selling Sunset watchers to take to social media to comment on the filming faux pas.

One streamer took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the moment in question, writing: "My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client."

Apparently, this fake phone call blooper has been seen before on the real estate series, with co-star Heather Rae Young falling victim to the same giveaway light-up screen!

A user compared the two hilarious show moments and tweeted out: "obsessed with jason and heather not knowing how to at least fake the phone calls on selling sunset [sic]."

Some fans came to the Oppenheim Group boss' defence and stated that it is actually possible to open the camera app during a call on the iPhone – but many Selling Sunset fans still remained suspicious that the scene was scripted.

What do you think, was Jason really speaking to a client?

