Sarah Michelle Gellar says she's open to Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Will there ever be a Buffy reboot? Sarah Michelle Gellar is now open to it. Picture: Marleen Moise/WireImage, Warner Bros.

By Katie Louise Smith

"We need those heroes, I think, more so than ever."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Are we about to finally see the long-awaited return of Buffy the Vampire Slayer? Well, nothing is set in stone (...yet!) but Sarah Michelle Gellar has finally shared that she's now open to returning to the role in a revival series.

It's been over 20 years since we've seen Sarah Michelle Gellar on our screens as Sunnydale's iconic Buffy. The final episode aired in 2003 and since then, there's been a few low-key rumblings about a reboot series.

In 2018, reports emerged that Monica Owusu-Breen would serve as showrunner on a potential reboot project that would follow a brand new slayer but nothing ever came from it.

Previously, Sarah Michelle Gellar said that while she's "all for them continuing the story," she didn't think a revival needed to be done. However, it now looks like she's changed her mind...

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, SMG revealed that she's open to returning as Buffy.

Read more: Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Zendaya To Star In A Buffy Reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar was previously against a Buffy revival but has now changed her mind. Picture: Getty

While discussing the new Dexter prequel, which Sarah Michelle stars in, Drew asked if she would ever consider returning to the series. She said: “It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect."

"But watching Sex and the City [revival And Just Like That...] and seeing Dexter [Original Sin], and realising there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe’,” she continued.

When co-star Christian Slater suggested a reboot wouldn’t necessarily have to be a prequel, Sarah Michelle added: “No, it could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar is open to returning as Buffy in a reboot. Picture: Alamy

Back in January 2023, Sarah Michelle Gellar told SFX Magazine that she wasn't keen on revisiting Buffy, saying: "I am very proud of the show that we created, and (a revival) doesn’t need to be done."

"We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment," she added. "I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power.

"But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

In 2022, while discussing who she'd love to see step into the role of the next Vampire Slayer should a reboot ever happen, she tipped Zendaya for the role.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.