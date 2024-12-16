Sarah Michelle Gellar says she's open to Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

16 December 2024, 17:07

Will there ever be a Buffy reboot? Sarah Michelle Gellar is now open to it
Will there ever be a Buffy reboot? Sarah Michelle Gellar is now open to it. Picture: Marleen Moise/WireImage, Warner Bros.
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"We need those heroes, I think, more so than ever."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Are we about to finally see the long-awaited return of Buffy the Vampire Slayer? Well, nothing is set in stone (...yet!) but Sarah Michelle Gellar has finally shared that she's now open to returning to the role in a revival series.

It's been over 20 years since we've seen Sarah Michelle Gellar on our screens as Sunnydale's iconic Buffy. The final episode aired in 2003 and since then, there's been a few low-key rumblings about a reboot series.

In 2018, reports emerged that Monica Owusu-Breen would serve as showrunner on a potential reboot project that would follow a brand new slayer but nothing ever came from it.

Previously, Sarah Michelle Gellar said that while she's "all for them continuing the story," she didn't think a revival needed to be done. However, it now looks like she's changed her mind...

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, SMG revealed that she's open to returning as Buffy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was previously against a Buffy revival but has now changed her mind
Sarah Michelle Gellar was previously against a Buffy revival but has now changed her mind. Picture: Getty

While discussing the new Dexter prequel, which Sarah Michelle stars in, Drew asked if she would ever consider returning to the series. She said: “It’s funny, I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble and it’s so perfect."

"But watching Sex and the City [revival And Just Like That...] and seeing Dexter [Original Sin], and realising there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe’,” she continued.

When co-star Christian Slater suggested a reboot wouldn’t necessarily have to be a prequel, Sarah Michelle added: “No, it could be anything. It’s a universe. And it makes you realize that in this world, we need those heroes, I think, more so than ever.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar is open to returning as Buffy in a reboot
Sarah Michelle Gellar is open to returning as Buffy in a reboot. Picture: Alamy

Back in January 2023, Sarah Michelle Gellar told SFX Magazine that she wasn't keen on revisiting Buffy, saying: "I am very proud of the show that we created, and (a revival) doesn’t need to be done."

"We wrapped that up. I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment," she added. "I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power.

"But like I said, the metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

In 2022, while discussing who she'd love to see step into the role of the next Vampire Slayer should a reboot ever happen, she tipped Zendaya for the role.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island

Christmas Fettuccini is totally a thing as mentioned by Kate Winslet in The Holiday.

What is Christmas fettuccine? Recipe for festive ‘The Holiday’ dish revealed

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday as Graham and Amanda

How old are the cast of The Holiday? From Kate Winslet to Jude Law

Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

Is the cottage in The Holiday real? And where is Rosehill cottage?

The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers

The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers

OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth claps back at petition claiming Wicked is "pushing an LGBTQ agenda"

Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth defends musical against anti-LGBTQ boycott petition

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims Maura Higgins is replacing her as show host

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims she quit and is being replaced by Maura Higgins

Love Island

Home Alone, Grinch, Love Actually and The Holiday film grabs

What is the highest grossing Christmas movie of all time?

Wicked cut shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater scene from the movie

Wicked cut shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater scene from the movie

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits