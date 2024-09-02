Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Are Still Together Proving True Love Isn't Dead

2 September 2024, 17:49 | Updated: 2 September 2024, 18:05

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still together
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still together. Picture: @sarahmgellar via Instagram, Warner Bros Pictures
Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Yes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still married. And yes, we're crying happy tears about it.

Life can be unpredictable and volatile at times, but one thing you can rely on is Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar's relationship. Can you believe the Scooby-Doo icons are STILL together? In fact, Freddie and Sarah have one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages and, seriously, nothing brings us more joy.

Freddie and Sarah's love story started in 1997 on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. The pair got engaged in April 2001 and got hitched in Mexico in September 2002. And on September 1st 2024, Sarah Michelle Gellar dropped an adorable photo of her and Freddie celebrating their 22nd anniversary!

Now, you're probably thinking that Freddie and Sarah fell for each other whilst playing lovers, however, the couple didn't have a lot of scenes together in I Know What You Did Last Summer. Their relationship actually started as a friendship with Freddie giving Sarah lifts to and from the set because she couldn't drive.

"She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us," Freddie told US Weekly in April 2020.

"It was an hour drive just to get to the gym. And when we transported the film down to South Park, she had no way to get up there," he added. "So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything. ‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day."

But wait – it gets even more adorable! Freddie and Sarah bonded over their mutual love of food (if you've peeped on Freddie's Instagram you'll know he's an excellent chef).

He continued: "By the end of the movie, I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does. And so, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures

As they say, the rest is history. Freddie and Sarah have continued to thrive and have two children together: Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11. They've also gone on to star alongside each other in more movies and if you can work with your other half, you know your relationship is pretty solid.

Both have starred in She's All That, Happily N'Ever After, Robot Chicken and Star Wars Rebels. And of course, how could we forget the Scooby-Doo franchise. Freddie played Fred Jones and Sarah played Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

When they're not acting, you can find them on Instagram sharing cute snippets of their life and adorable throwbacks to their younger days. Honestly, your heart might explode.

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar during Kid's Choice Awards
Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar during Kid's Choice Awards. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

And the secret to keeping their relationship thriving in Hollywood? Well, Sarah has dropped some relationship gems. She told US Weekly: "It takes work to have a good friendship. You have to call and check in and dedicate that time, and most people aren’t willing to put that work in. So to have a successful relationship, whether it’s marriage, whether it’s friendship, whether it’s business, you have to put the time, if you want to see the results."

She added: "To keep a relationship, you have to have stuff that’s private and things that are your own and between the two of you."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married since 2002
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married since 2002. Picture: @sarahmgellar via Instagram

So, I think we've all learned a valuable lesson here. If you want to have a successful and long-lasting relationship there's a few things you need to do: Keep your relationship private, find someone willing to cook for you (but is also a very good actor) and, most importantly, throw away your driver's license.

Piece of cake.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Who will be in the One Tree Hill sequel series cast? Her's every confirmed cast member

One Tree Hill Sequel Cast: Every Confirmed Cast Member And Who Is Not Returning

TV & Film

Selling Sunset drama: What did Nicole Young say about Emma Hernan? Why did Chrishell slam Nicole?

Selling Sunset Drama Explained: What Did Nicole Young Say About Emma Hernan?

Selling Sunset

Emma Hernan from Selling Sunset is CEO of her own business

Emma Hernan's Age, Boyfriend, Businesses And More

Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Slams Oasis Fans Over "Ageism And Misogyny" Amid Tour Ticket Drama

Noel Gallagher’s Daughter Slams Oasis Fans Over "Ageism And Misogyny" Amid Tour Ticket Drama

Could Olivia and Louis be dating?!

Olivia Rodrigo And Louis Partridge Dating Timeline - How They Met, How Long They've Dated & More

Jade has finished filming two new music videos

Everything We Know About Jade's New Songs And Their Music Videos

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits