Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. Are Still Together Proving True Love Isn't Dead

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still together. Picture: @sarahmgellar via Instagram, Warner Bros Pictures

By Jazmin Duribe

Yes, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are still married. And yes, we're crying happy tears about it.

Life can be unpredictable and volatile at times, but one thing you can rely on is Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar's relationship. Can you believe the Scooby-Doo icons are STILL together? In fact, Freddie and Sarah have one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages and, seriously, nothing brings us more joy.

Freddie and Sarah's love story started in 1997 on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. The pair got engaged in April 2001 and got hitched in Mexico in September 2002. And on September 1st 2024, Sarah Michelle Gellar dropped an adorable photo of her and Freddie celebrating their 22nd anniversary!

Now, you're probably thinking that Freddie and Sarah fell for each other whilst playing lovers, however, the couple didn't have a lot of scenes together in I Know What You Did Last Summer. Their relationship actually started as a friendship with Freddie giving Sarah lifts to and from the set because she couldn't drive.

"She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive. And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us," Freddie told US Weekly in April 2020.

"It was an hour drive just to get to the gym. And when we transported the film down to South Park, she had no way to get up there," he added. "So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything. ‘Cause she was a born and raised New Yorker and I was a born and raised L.A. kid, and we just looked at everything like night and day."

But wait – it gets even more adorable! Freddie and Sarah bonded over their mutual love of food (if you've peeped on Freddie's Instagram you'll know he's an excellent chef).

He continued: "By the end of the movie, I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does. And so, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. in Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Picture: Warner Bros Pictures

As they say, the rest is history. Freddie and Sarah have continued to thrive and have two children together: Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 11. They've also gone on to star alongside each other in more movies and if you can work with your other half, you know your relationship is pretty solid.

Both have starred in She's All That, Happily N'Ever After, Robot Chicken and Star Wars Rebels. And of course, how could we forget the Scooby-Doo franchise. Freddie played Fred Jones and Sarah played Daphne Blake in Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

When they're not acting, you can find them on Instagram sharing cute snippets of their life and adorable throwbacks to their younger days. Honestly, your heart might explode.

Freddie Prinze Jr. & Sarah Michelle Gellar during Kid's Choice Awards. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

And the secret to keeping their relationship thriving in Hollywood? Well, Sarah has dropped some relationship gems. She told US Weekly: "It takes work to have a good friendship. You have to call and check in and dedicate that time, and most people aren’t willing to put that work in. So to have a successful relationship, whether it’s marriage, whether it’s friendship, whether it’s business, you have to put the time, if you want to see the results."

She added: "To keep a relationship, you have to have stuff that’s private and things that are your own and between the two of you."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married since 2002. Picture: @sarahmgellar via Instagram

So, I think we've all learned a valuable lesson here. If you want to have a successful and long-lasting relationship there's a few things you need to do: Keep your relationship private, find someone willing to cook for you (but is also a very good actor) and, most importantly, throw away your driver's license.

Piece of cake.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.