RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens: Meet Asttina Mandella, The 'Streetwear Fashion Queen'

Asttina Mandella is just one of the RuPaul's Drag Queen hopefuls. Picture: BBC

Asttina Mandella is just one of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK hopefuls, and as a professional dancer the London-born queen has high hopes for the series.

By Kathryn Knight

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back on UK screens for a second series, with a whole bunch of new queens giving us that wild energy we all so need – and one of the hopeful contestants is Asttina Mandella.

Asttina is among the 12 queens in the cast, hoping to launch her career into the glamorous industry after years of performing.

She said before the series began: “I’m not a gown queen or sequin queen. I’m an everyday streetwear fashion queen. I like to wear hooded stuff and trainers. I don’t believe that you need big hair and expensive gowns. As long as my legs are out!”

And as we get to know Asttina in each new episode of Drag Race, we’ve rounded up a few facts about the star.

Here’s everything you need to know about Asttina Mandella…

Asttina Mandella is a dancer and choreographer. Picture: BBC

Who is Asttina Mandella, how old is she?

Asttina Mandella, 27 years old, is a dancer and choreographer who left RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton seriously impressed when she strutted onto the stage.

Leaving her fellow drag queens quaking when she put on her best Naomi Campbell act to enter the Werk Room, Asttina cemented herself as a serious contender right from the start of Drag Race.

Where is Asttina Mandella from?

Asttina is from East London, but she’s performed in events and shows all across the globe.

Asttina Mandella is among the RuPaul's Drag Race series 2 queens. Picture: BBC

Does Asttina Mandella have Instagram?

Asttina does have Instagram! You can follow her @asttinamandella where she’s quickly gaining many thousands of followers.

As well as behind-the-scenes shoots from Drag Race, Asttina posts clips of her many performances over the years, including her gag-worthy dance moves.

Is Asttina Mandella are dancer?

Asttina is a professionally trained dancer and choreographer, so those other queens better watch out for her death drop!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 continues Thursday nights at 7pm.

