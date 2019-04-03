Drag Race UK: The Very British Challenges & Guest Judges Everyone Wants To See

People have great ideas for RuPaul's Darg Race UK 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Drag Race UK is soon to be upon us and here's everything we really need to see in the competition, from t

Drag Race UK is officially coming and after the genius challenges and iconic guest judges have across the pond, the nation is having its say about what it wants to see when it hits our TV screens on BBC Three.

RuPaul's Drag Race Is Coming To The UK To Crown The 'Queen Of Great Britain'

Graham Norton and Alan Carr are set to join RuPaul himself and his evil sidekick Michelle Visage (well love you really, Michelle) to make up the first ever British drag race judging panel- and people are already coming up with amazing ideas for the UK version.

One Twitter user, @CalumSSherwood came up with their very own British challenges that would fit so well into the show we think the producers should get this person on board!

His tweet, which quickly went viral and has over 11 thousand likes laid out his ideal set of challenges for the series which include a Girls Aloud musical and a lip sync battle of Big Brother quotes.

He wrote: "challenges I need to see in Drag Race UK:

- an Eastenders vs Coronation Street acting challenge

- Girls Aloud: The Rusical

- a mini challenge where they have to play Lorraine Kelly getting into character as Lorraine Kelly

- a spoken word lip sync challenge to the best bits of BBUK."

When does Drag Race UK start?

Start your engines, @RuPaul's Drag Race UK is coming soon to BBC Three. pic.twitter.com/7DkmvyFEd5 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) December 5, 2018

After announcing the show and that auditions were being held back in December, things have gone pretty quiet apart from Alan Carr and Graham Norton announced as judges.

There's no specific launch date yet, but we're expecting it to land on our screens some time throughout 2019, likely after the US series wraps up on Netflix.

Back in December, Ru gushed about how excited he is to bring it across the pond as they are all huge fans of the Royal Family, and he already has plans for a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.

Ru said: "It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the UK with our partners at BBC Three. I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens."

"And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge."

- a sewing challenge sponsored by Hobbycraft

- a Loose Women panel hosting challenge

- a singing challenge with guest mentor and vocal coach Ariel Burdett

- a Eurovision Eleganza Ball — Calum Sherwood (@CalumSSherwood) April 1, 2019

