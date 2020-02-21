Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Splits From Boyfriend Travis Mills After Three Years Together

Madelaine's ex penned a heartwarming post about their break-up. Picture: Instagram

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch has broken up with her rapper beau of three years, Travis Mills.

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch has split from her long-term boyfriend and rapper Travis Mills, after they started dating in 2017.

30-year-old Travis - also known as T.Mills - confirmed the end of their romance in a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram.

He wrote: "Been writing, and re-writing this the last few d⁣ays⁣⁣. ⁣⁣⁣⁣I've had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs. That said, I'll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. So here it goes.

"Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years. What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life. While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything.⁣⁣⁣⁣"

Travis Mills shared a heartwarming post on social media. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "Red carpets, parties, photoshoots, TV etc create this alternate reality where we are one-dimensional people, free of real world challenges, kicking our feet up, waiting for the next big job. I wish our lives really looked like a google image search of our names.⁣⁣⁣⁣

"In reality we're ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it.⁣⁣⁣⁣

"There’s a ton of privilege being able to do what we do, but there’s a mountain of challenges. That said we were in it together. It challenged me, kept me honest, made me more compassionate, and helped me do some very necessary growing up. The highest highs were made better, the lowest lows were livable, because of her.

"I’ve learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support.⁣⁣⁣⁣ While I’m holding back tears I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back.⁣⁣⁣⁣ Trying to capture the gratitude, love & pain in a few paragraphs, is impossible.⁣⁣⁣⁣ I’m not deleting any of our images, I regret nothing.⁣⁣⁣⁣"

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills were in a relationship for three years. Picture: Instagram

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills were last publicly pictured at Disneyland. Picture: Instagram

According to Us Weekly, the Riverdale star 'moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place' and had sparked break-up rumours recently, after she attended the Oscars afterparty by herself on February 9.

Madelaine and Travis hadn't been pictured together since they went to Disneyland in December.

The pair have seemingly kept a very amicable separation as they've decided to not unfollow or delete each other's snaps from social media.

