Riverdale Bosses Confirm They Will Address Luke Perry’s Death In The Netflix Show

22 March 2019, 12:07

Riverdale bosses have said they will address Luke Perry's death in the show.
Riverdale bosses have said they will address Luke Perry's death in the show. Picture: Instagram

Luke Perry played Fred Andrews in the hit Netflix show until he suffered a stroke and passed away this month, mid-way through filming of the current series.

Riverdale bosses have confirmed that the death of Luke Perry will be addressed in an upcoming episode of the hit show.

Chad Michael Murray Joins The Cast Of Riverdale - And His Entrance Is Creepy AF

Luke Perry played main character Archie Andrews’ dad, Fred Andrews, and fans were wondering whether the character would be written out or replaced with another actor.

He passed away surrounded by his loved ones on 4th March aged 52 after suffering a massive stroke at his home, with his condition deteriorating in hospital.

Creator of the Netflix and The CW’s series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, revealed to ET, “You know, honestly, we are, I think, all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving.

“We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honour him.”

He added, “Luke Perry was, is, and will always be a big part of Riverdale. We’re kind of a family and when a loss like this happens, you carry it always. It changes and it hopefully becomes a little less painful as time goes by, but you’re changed.

“His spirit – which was so generous and wise and vivacious – we hope will infuse every episode, so in my mind, every episode for the rest of time on Riverdale will have a bit of Luke in it.”

The credits of the first episode to air after his death also featured a tribute to Luke, who had been one of the main characters in the show since the series began.

Luke had found fame in Beverly Hills 90210, and a reboot of the series was announced shortly before he passed away, though it’s not clear whether he had signed up for it.

The current series of Riverdale will still feature Luke’s character Fred Andrews for a few more episodes which were filmed before he fell ill, and there is no news yet on how his character leaving will be incorporated into the storyline.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Riverdale News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chad Michael Murray is the latest star to join the cast of Netflix's Riverdale

Chad Michael Murray Joins The Cast Of Riverdale - And His Entrance Is Creepy AF
Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, has revealed she survived two brain aneurysms

How Old Is Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke And When Did The Daenerys Actress Have Two Brain Aneurysms?
Emilia Clarke reveals secret health battle that nearly saw her die

Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Reveals Shocking Brain Aneurysm Battle That Nearly Killed Her
Sophie Turner reprises her role as Sansa Stark for GoT season 8

Who's In The Game Of Thrones Cast For Season 8? Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams And Sophie Turner Are Back
Game of Thrones is about to return for the last time

How Can I Watch Game Of Thrones Season 8? How To Watch It For FREE Online

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo will play Dustin Henderson in series 3 of the show

How Old Is Gaten Matarazzo, What Is Cleidocranial Dysplasia And How Long Has He Played Dustin In Stranger Things?
Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton age and girlfriend

How Old Is Charlie Heaton? Stranger Things Actor Who Plays Jonathan And Co-Star Natalia Dyer's Boyfriend
Ariana Grande thanks Versace for designing her tour outfits

Ariana Grande Thanks Fellow Italian Brand Versace For Designing All Her Sweetener Tour Outfits

Ariana Grande

Get to know Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Who Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Who Is The Little Mix Star's Boyfriend Andre Gray And What's Her Net Worth?

Little Mix

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Are They Getting Married?