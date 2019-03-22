Riverdale Bosses Confirm They Will Address Luke Perry’s Death In The Netflix Show

Riverdale bosses have said they will address Luke Perry's death in the show. Picture: Instagram

Luke Perry played Fred Andrews in the hit Netflix show until he suffered a stroke and passed away this month, mid-way through filming of the current series.

Riverdale bosses have confirmed that the death of Luke Perry will be addressed in an upcoming episode of the hit show.

Luke Perry played main character Archie Andrews’ dad, Fred Andrews, and fans were wondering whether the character would be written out or replaced with another actor.

He passed away surrounded by his loved ones on 4th March aged 52 after suffering a massive stroke at his home, with his condition deteriorating in hospital.

Creator of the Netflix and The CW’s series, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, revealed to ET, “You know, honestly, we are, I think, all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving.

“We know that we have to address it in some way, but we’re giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honour him.”

He added, “Luke Perry was, is, and will always be a big part of Riverdale. We’re kind of a family and when a loss like this happens, you carry it always. It changes and it hopefully becomes a little less painful as time goes by, but you’re changed.

“His spirit – which was so generous and wise and vivacious – we hope will infuse every episode, so in my mind, every episode for the rest of time on Riverdale will have a bit of Luke in it.”

The credits of the first episode to air after his death also featured a tribute to Luke, who had been one of the main characters in the show since the series began.

Luke had found fame in Beverly Hills 90210, and a reboot of the series was announced shortly before he passed away, though it’s not clear whether he had signed up for it.

The current series of Riverdale will still feature Luke’s character Fred Andrews for a few more episodes which were filmed before he fell ill, and there is no news yet on how his character leaving will be incorporated into the storyline.

