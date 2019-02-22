Cole Sprouse Says Riverdale Is Perfect For “Short Attention Spans” & Even The Cast Don’t Know What’s Going To Happen

Cole Sprouse and Hayley Lu Richardson cover Wonderland magazine. Picture: Wonderland

Cole – who plays Jughead Jones in the hit Netflix series – has revealed even he is left wondering what’s going to happen next.

If you’re a fan of Riverdale, you’re probably a pretty big fan of Cole Sprouse, and the actor who plays Jughead Jones has opened up about what he likes about the hit Netflix series.

Is Riverdale Leaving Netflix? Fans Concerned After There Was No Episode Released Last Week

Cole, who is also the star of new film Five Feet Apart told Wonderland that even the cast don’t know what’s going to happen next on Riverdale, “Every week you’re going, ‘Holy s**t, what the hell is going on?’”

Cole – who looked completely different in his cover shoot for Wonderland alongside Five Feet Apart co-star Hayley Lu Richardson – revealed, “[Riverdale] applies very well to the short attention span economy that we’ve built through social media, and I feel like it hits the nail on the head.”

Cole Sprouse and Hayley Lu Richardson for Wonderland. Picture: Wonderland magazine

He added that the show is a very self-aware teen drama, explaining, “I think there’s this cynicism, or perhaps this pretentiousness within all of us that looks at teen dramas with a schlocky nature.

“And due to the fact that Riverdale sort of, in a self-aware capacity, also does that, while maintaining a level of quality with cinematography and with some other technical elements, I feel like it hit the nail on the head.”

Cole Sprouse and Hayley Lu Richardson are on the cover of Wonderland magazine. Picture: Wonderland

The full interview will be in Wonderland magazine, out March 1st.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News