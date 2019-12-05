Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton 'Taking A Break' From Year Long Relationship

Cami Mendes & Charles Melton have reportedly taken a break. Picture: Getty Images

Riverdale's Cami Mendes and Charles Mendes are reportedly taking a break from their relationship as their busy schedules are getting in the way

Riverdale sweethearts Camila Mendes, 25, and Charles Melton, 28, have reportedly decided to take a 'break' from their relationship as their hectic acting schedules have caused distance in their year long romance, and we can hear hearts breaking all over the world.

According to E!, the pair have actually been separated for a few months, with a source telling the publication: "Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."

"They both have movie projects separately, and it's been a lot on both their plates...nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them."

The actors, who play Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle in the Netflix drama based on an Archie comic, first confirmed they were in a relationship in October 2018 with a seriously loved up Instagram post after having grown closer on set.

Their famous co-stars including Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa trolled the new couple in the comments section, jokily asking, "are you guys dating?"

Neither party have spoken out to confirm or deny the rumours, unlike co-stars Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead), who clapped back to split rumours with a seriously sassy Instagram snap telling people they 'don't know sh**' and are still going strong today.

Fans are debating amongst themselves whether the rumours have any substance to them, with some suspecting the worst, as the pair haven't been seen together in a long time, and others warning not to take any rumours seriously until the duo speak on it directly.

One fan wrote, "yeah i’m honestly not sure we won’t really know till charles or cami says something but based on how things have looked for them (they don’t seem to be together hardly ever) it looks fr."

Another isn't convinced, writing, "why are yall even believing cami and charles broke up we went through this 5 months ago" and although a tumblr fan page 'confirmed' E!'s findings, their confirmation is also unsubstantiated for the time being.

yeah i’m honestly not sure we won’t really know till charles or cami says something but based on how things have looked for them (they don’t seem to be together hardly ever) it looks fr — aly (@boldlyreinhart) December 4, 2019

This isn't the first time the pair have been hit with split rumours, with Cami clapping back on Instagram in 2018 to let fans know she's 'happier than ever' after someone aid she looked 'happier with her ex.'

Camila Mendes responded to split rumours in 2018. Picture: Instagram @camimendes

So, all we can do is wait to see if the rumour mill is correct, and in the mean time, we're going to scroll back through their Instagram pages to look at all of their adorable couple snaps... don't judge us.

