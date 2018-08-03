Everyone’s Baffled By Marnie Simpson’s Disappearing Feet In This Picture

3 August 2018, 15:54

Marnie Simpson's fans are confused by this photo
Marnie Simpson's fans are confused by this photo. Picture: Instagram

The Geordie Shore star’s feet have vanished.

Every so often there’s a picture that baffles the internet, so welcome to ‘The Dress’ of 2018 – also known as where the hell did Marnie Simpson’s feet disappear to in this picture.

Love Island 2018 Couples Still Together: Who Are Still Boyfriend And Girlfriend Now The Show Has Finished?

The Geordie Shore star posted a photo of her orange checked outfit but fans were more distracted by her feet, which appeared non-existent in the photo.

Fans were baffled after the optical illusion made it look like Marnie’s feet finished at the ankles, but it wasn’t a Photoshop fail – her feet were simply so tanned they blended in with the tiled floor.

The Geordie Shore cast are known for their year-round flawless tans, and Marnie's shade was definitely on point!

So there we have it – mystery solved.

>Download Our New App To Keep Up With All The Love Island Stars Now They're Out Of The Villa

Latest News

See more Latest News

Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley 'Love Island' Baby

WATCH: Did Kaz Just Let Slip She's Having The First 'Love Island' Baby With Josh?!
Marnie Simpson's fans are confused by this photo

Everyone’s Baffled By Marnie Simpson’s Disappearing Feet In This Picture
Stephanie Davis Reflects On Dark Days In Instagram Post

Stephanie Davis Reflects On 'Darkest Days' During Relationship With Jeremy McConnell In Heartfelt Instagram Post
One Direction Fan Teaches Her Boyfriend An Important Lesson

One Direction Fan Teaches Boyfriend A Lesson By Listening To Nothing But 1D On Epic Road Trip
Ariana Grande & Shawn Mendes To Perform At 2018 VMA's

Ariana Grande & Shawn Mendes Are Performing At The 2018 MTV VMA's

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Love Island 2018

Love Island 2018 Snapchat, Instagram And Twitter Names: Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham And Megan Barton-Hanson Accounts
Eyal Booker Alex Miller Niall Aslam

All The Must-See Backstage Celeb Photos From The Love Island Final At Capital's Viewing Party!
Georgia Steel Sam Bird Loyal Tea

WATCH: Love Island's Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Spill The Loyal-Tea