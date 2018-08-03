Everyone’s Baffled By Marnie Simpson’s Disappearing Feet In This Picture

Marnie Simpson's fans are confused by this photo. Picture: Instagram

The Geordie Shore star’s feet have vanished.

Every so often there’s a picture that baffles the internet, so welcome to ‘The Dress’ of 2018 – also known as where the hell did Marnie Simpson’s feet disappear to in this picture.

Love Island 2018 Couples Still Together: Who Are Still Boyfriend And Girlfriend Now The Show Has Finished?

The Geordie Shore star posted a photo of her orange checked outfit but fans were more distracted by her feet, which appeared non-existent in the photo.

Fans were baffled after the optical illusion made it look like Marnie’s feet finished at the ankles, but it wasn’t a Photoshop fail – her feet were simply so tanned they blended in with the tiled floor.

The Geordie Shore cast are known for their year-round flawless tans, and Marnie's shade was definitely on point!

So there we have it – mystery solved.

>Download Our New App To Keep Up With All The Love Island Stars Now They're Out Of The Villa