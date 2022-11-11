Pete Davidson Cut From The Kardashians Series 2 Scenes

11 November 2022, 13:08

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson has been cut from parts of The Kardashians series 2 on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian was still dating Pete Davidson when season 2 of The Kardashians was filmed, and viewers have been keeping an eye out for the comedian’s cameos when new episodes drop every Thursday.

However, it seems the Saturday Night Live star has been cut from moments they were originally together for.

Khloé Kardashian Explained Why She Screamed 'Liar' At Tristan During 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Kim was accompanied by Pete for a trip to Orlando weeks before this year’s Met Gala so she could try on Marilyn Monroe’s dress, but he’s seemingly been cut out of the scenes that aired in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split in August 2022
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian split in August 2022. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met on SNL in 2021
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met on SNL in 2021. Picture: Getty

So far, Pete hasn’t been seen in any of the scenes as he reportedly never signed a waiver before filming. Instead, he can be heard briefly on the phone or in the background.

Discussing why Pete doesn't appear, Kim previously explained: "This is like my thing, so he's just gonna support. When the cameras are up for him, it's for a skit or a role. It's not what he does."

"I'm obviously gonna talk about what's going on in my life and he's a part of that, but I also respect that this is like my job and this isn't his job. So you might get a glimpse here and there but it's just… it is what it is."

Pete featured in the trailer for series two, in which Kim asked if he wanted to take a shower with her before she changed outfits at the Met, but fans are yet to see the event aired.

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's gown to the Met Gala
Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's gown to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

The edits haven’t gone unnoticed by viewers either, with one writing on Twitter: “Man they really did a good job of cutting Pete out of The Kardashians lol.”

“Hulu worked really hard to cut Pete Davidson out of The Kardashians,” said another.

A third person said: “I think part of me started watching the Kardashians for Pete Davidson because I felt betrayed when they edited him out.”

Kim and Pete started dating at the end of 2021, staying together until August 2022 before their hectic work schedules got in the way of their romance.

It’s thought they’ve stayed on amicable terms since.

