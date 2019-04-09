TOWIE Star Amber Turner ‘Snogs’ Love Island’s Charlie Brake – Despite Claims She ‘Still Loves’ Ex Dan Edgar

Amber Turner was apparently seen kissing Love Island's Charlie Brake. Picture: Instagram

Amber Turner was reportedly spotted kissing Love Island 2018 star Charlie Brake on a night out, months after splitting from ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar.

The Only Way Is Essex star Amber Turner has seemingly begun to move on from her relationship with Dan Edgar, despite claims from her best friend she “still loves” her ex.

Amber was apparently seen snogging Love Island star Charlie Brake during a night out at Maddox in London on Saturday, with the pair leaving in a taxi together with their mates.

TOWIE: Chloe Sims Breaks Down Over Dan Edgar As Fans Throw Shade At Their Relationship

A source told the tabloids: “Amber and Charlie seemed really flirty and friendly in the club and were with two other people. But when they got outside and were waiting for a taxi they were snogging like teenagers. There were loads of people about but they didn’t seem to care who saw them.”

The fellow partygoer added: “They actually made a cute looking couple. When the taxi came they got in with their mates and drove off.” It comes following claims Dan and Amber are still in touch, as Courtney Green alleged Amber “still loves” her ex.

Dan has also just sparked up a romance with long-term pal Chloe Sims, but recent clips from TOWIE show their relationship might not be going as smooth as Chloe had hoped, with Dan cancelling their first proper date.

