TOWIE’s Dan Edgar 'Still In To' Ex Amber Turner Despite Romance With Chloe Sims

Dan Edgar is apparently 'still into' his ex Amber Turner. Picture: Getty / Chloe Sims/Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Edgar is apparently still into his ex Amber Turner, despite starting a new relationship with co-star Chloe Sims, according to Amber’s pal Courtney Green.

Dan Edgar recently took his friendship with TOWIE co-star Chloe Sims to another level, as the pair have just started dating following years of being close pals while Dan was on and off with Amber Turner.

But in a shock new revelation Dan apparently still has feelings for his ex Amber, with her best pal Courtney Green claiming his relationship with Chloe “started too soon”.

Amber Turner was apparently axed from TOWIE. Picture: Amber Turner/Instagram

Courtney told the tabloids Dan is “still into her” and hinted they’re still in touch, explaining: “It's not that they're not the real deal, it's more that it's just gone a bit too quick and obviously Amber is my best friend and he's her ex-boyfriend so I'm always going to be a bit wary of the situation.

"But I just said, 'Listen if them two end up together then that's fine'. It's just the fact Amber is my best friend.

"Yeah I think he's still into her. It's not that long ago that they split up. It’s just a really confusing, awkward, weird situation. I just don't know what's going because I never know Amber. So I don't know what he says to Chloe.”

Amber was reportedly axe from TOWIE after refusing to film scenes with Dan, but her co-stars are hoping she’ll make a return to the series.

