TOWIE’s Dan Edgar 'Still In To' Ex Amber Turner Despite Romance With Chloe Sims

3 April 2019, 11:50 | Updated: 3 April 2019, 12:00

Dan Edgar is apparently 'still into' his ex Amber Turner
Dan Edgar is apparently 'still into' his ex Amber Turner. Picture: Getty / Chloe Sims/Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Edgar is apparently still into his ex Amber Turner, despite starting a new relationship with co-star Chloe Sims, according to Amber’s pal Courtney Green.

Dan Edgar recently took his friendship with TOWIE co-star Chloe Sims to another level, as the pair have just started dating following years of being close pals while Dan was on and off with Amber Turner.

But in a shock new revelation Dan apparently still has feelings for his ex Amber, with her best pal Courtney Green claiming his relationship with Chloe “started too soon”.

TOWIE’s Bobby Norris & Georgia Kousoulou Think Dan Edgar And Chloe Sims Could Get Married

Amber Turner was apparently axed from TOWIE
Amber Turner was apparently axed from TOWIE. Picture: Amber Turner/Instagram

Courtney told the tabloids Dan is “still into her” and hinted they’re still in touch, explaining: “It's not that they're not the real deal, it's more that it's just gone a bit too quick and obviously Amber is my best friend and he's her ex-boyfriend so I'm always going to be a bit wary of the situation.

"But I just said, 'Listen if them two end up together then that's fine'. It's just the fact Amber is my best friend.

"Yeah I think he's still into her. It's not that long ago that they split up. It’s just a really confusing, awkward, weird situation. I just don't know what's going because I never know Amber. So I don't know what he says to Chloe.”

Amber was reportedly axe from TOWIE after refusing to film scenes with Dan, but her co-stars are hoping she’ll make a return to the series.

