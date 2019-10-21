Sam Mucklow And Shelby Tribble Engaged? TOWIE Stars Staged Fake Engagement Then Quit Reality Show

21 October 2019, 16:25

Shelby and Sam pretended to get engaged over the weekend.
Shelby and Sam pretended to get engaged over the weekend. Picture: instagram

The Only Way Is Essex stars Sam Mucklow and Shelby Tribble staged a fake engagement to ‘make his ex jealous’ then quit the ITVBe show.

TOWIE’s Sam Mucklow staged a fake engagement to girlfriend Shelby Tribble to ‘make his ex Nicole Bass jealous’, according to reports.

Sam, who has had a string of explosive rows on the show, apparently wanted to upset his ex on her birthday and ‘asked friends to congratulate him and Shelby to make the proposal look real’.

He posted a photo of the pair kissing, alongside the captions: “Who’s coming to the wedding then?”

Olivia Attwood Offered 'Six Figures' For 'Trashy' Clothing Range Following TOWIE Dig

View this post on Instagram

Who’s coming to the wedding then? 👰🏼🤵🏼

A post shared by Sam Mucklow (@sammucklow_) on

The pair then sensationally quit the show midway through the current series.

According to insiders, Sam ‘put pressure on her to leave with him’ but it is unclear if this is true.

A source told MailOnline: “Shelby and Sam aren't really engaged.

“They’re not even in the same country – he's on holiday in Barbados with his family and Shelby is at home.

“Sam was keen to make ex Nicole jealous on her birthday and ruin her weekend.

“He wanted the proposal to look real so text several of his famous friends to comment congratulations on his post.

“Sam decided to leave the show after filming in Marbella ended. He put pressure on Shelby to quit with him so she terminated her contract too.

“Her friends on TOWIE are upset to see her leave and believe she will regret her decision.”

A TOWIE spokesperson confirmed Sam would not be returning to the current series, saying: “We have mutually agreed with Sam that he won’t return to filming this series as he is busy pursuing his other business ventures.”

TOWIE airs on Sunday evenings at 9pm on ITVBe.

> Download Our App For All The Latest TOWIE News

