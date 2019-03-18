TOWIE Viewers Left ‘Disgusted’ Over Sam Mucklow's Argument With Shelby Tribble As Explosive Scenes Air

The explosive TOWIE scene aired on Sunday night. Picture: ITV

TOWIE star Sam Mucklow has been slammed by viewers for branding Shelby Tribble a ’s**g’.

The Only Way Is Essex is back! The cast have jetted to Thailand for a brand new series and Sunday night’s episode did not disappoint as there was a whole lot of drama.

However, viewers were left ‘disgusted’ by Sam Mucklow’s behaviour when he branded Shelby Tribble a ’s**g’ after she threw a drink over him.

Fans of the show are now comparing the incident to previous scenes involving former stars Myles Barnett and James Lock who were both slammed for using ‘abusive’ language towards women.

It all kicked off when Shelby confronted Sam over rumours that he had tried to ‘crack on’ with Chloe Sim’s younger sister Demi, just one day after sleeping with her.

She said: “I trusted you and I felt safe with you as a friend, that's why we took things to the next level.

“You made me feel like a cheap f***ing s**g after hearing you say you are cracking on with Demi and going to treat her like a lady, what does that make me?”

She then threw her drink over him and he responded: “You are a s**g’.”

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Sam is vile calling Shelby a s**g and Tommy backing him wow both disgusting and disrespectful.”

Another added: “This whole situation has made Sam Mucklow so ugly.”

