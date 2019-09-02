Fans Are Absolutely Loving 'TV Gold' Olivia Attwood Who Has 'Saved TOWIE'

Olivia Attwood has caused quite the stir already on TOWIE. Picture: ITVBe

The Love Islander is proving she's TV gold once again as she joins the TOWIE the cast and has an explosive first episode.

Olivia Attwood made her official TOWIE debut as the series returned to ITVBe and fans can't praise the star enough, branding her 'TV gold' as she brought the drama and sass in the first episode in a showdown with Shelby Tribble.

Olivia Attwood has saved TOWIE https://t.co/adpF0nah88 — dillan (@DillanGhelani) September 1, 2019

Olivia Attwood is insane hahahaha TOWIE is back baby — George🤷🏻‍♂️ (@_GeorgeEd) September 1, 2019

She certainly wasted no time getting stuck into drama, jumping in to defend Clelia against her best friend 'who hadn't spoken to her in three weeks', Shelby, who has a new boyfriend in the form of co-star Sam Mucklow.

She also beefed with Chloe Meadows over Shelby and Tom McDonnell's short-lived 'romance' which saw her drag her 'Aladdin trousers'.

One Twitter user wrote, "Olivia Attwood is insane hahahaha TOWIE is back baby" and another wrote "Olivia Attwood has saved TOWIE".

Fans loved her 'no messing' attitude to the falling out, writing, "A true friend tells a mate when they are in the wrong and not when they want to hear! Olivia is the realest one on the show."

The Essex girl, who first found fame on Love Island back in 2017, first appeared on TOWIE last series, as she's friends with cast members Chloe Sims, Shelby Tribble and Clelia Theodorou (and let's face it, a ready-made reality star).

From her straight talking manner to party animal lifestyle, fans couldn't be happier to have the drama queen back on their screen as she's basically 110% guaranteed to bring entertainment to the screen.

A true friend tells a mate when they are in the wrong and not when they want to hear !Olivia is the realest one on the show 🙌🏻 #TOWIE — Jamie-Marie Beardon (@Jamie_MARIEbear) September 1, 2019

