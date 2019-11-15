WATCH: TOWIE's Olivia Attwood 'Ugly Cries' During Proposal From Bradley Dack

15 November 2019, 14:56

'The Only Way Is Essex' star Olivia Attwood's shared the emotional moment her footballer fiancé proposed to her on a romantic holiday in Dubai, with her admitting she 'ugly cried.'

TOWIE star Olivia Attwood's posted the emotional moment her professional footballer fiancé, Bradley Dack, asked her to marry her on a romantic holiday to Dubai and it's got us all in our feelings (and feeling single AF, but who's asking).

13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Calls Out Disney For Casting A White Actor As Prince Eric

Olivia Attwood shares emotional video of her engagement
Olivia Attwood shares emotional video of her engagement. Picture: Instagram @oliviajade_attwood

Posting to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, Liv, who first found fame on Love Island in 2017, wrote: "One month since this magical moment (still not over it) I never dreamed I would find a love like this."

"How content I feel in life right now is actually such an alien feeling, but I never want it to end."

"All thanks to you @bradleydack1. Thank you also for not letting me get totally sh**faced, so I was able to remember this moment, you always got my back."

"Please note my absolute disbelief at the fact someone wants to be stuck with me for life haha.. He cried himself to sleep later when he realised what he done.. lol (I cut it down to keep some parts private and also there is only so much ugly crying you need to see) love you all."

The pair have had their up and downs, calling things off briefly in April this year after an argument, with Liv admitting on social media she posted a break-up statement in the spur of the moment, saying: "So as you know I posted a post the other day saying that me and Brad had split up."

"I don’t know if any girls can relate to me right now but we had a really horrendous argument. I lost my s--t and I did that obviously in a reactive moment not really thinking about what I was doing."

You can catch Liv on TOWIE on ITVBe at 9pm on Sunday nights.

