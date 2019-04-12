Olivia Attwood Joins TOWIE Cast To Support Pal Chloe Sims Through Dan Edgar Trouble

Olivia Attwood joins Chloe Sims on cast of TOWIE. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Celebs Go Dating star Olivia Attwood has reportedly joined the TOWIE cast and has already filmed scenes with Chloe Sims/

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex as she's already friends with cast members Chloe Sims and Shelby Tribble and will be a perfect addition to the show as an Essex native herself.

TOWIE Star Amber Turner ‘Snogs’ Love Island’s Charlie Brake – Despite Claims She ‘Still Loves’ Ex Dan Edgar

Olivia has been close friends with Shelby Tribble and Clelia Theodorou met years ago as motorsport grid girls and have remained tight ever since, and the reality star met Chloe Sims through Celebs Go Dating where they instantly hit it off.

According to this report, the show's producers were eager to get her on board due to her 'genuine connections' with the cast and from knowing she's never afraid to speak her mind (and therefore pretty much guaranteed to bring the drama).

Olivia also hit the headlines this week after announcing that she and professional footballer, Bradley Dack, had split up, but quickly deleted the post and the pair were back together just a few days later, admitting to her fans that "relationships aren't always easy."

It almost sounds like 'Liv was made to go on TOWIE, and we can't wait to see her back on our TV screens providing the entertainment. Oh,

and watch out Dan Edgar, because Olivia doesn't mess around!

