TOWIE Stars Chloe Sims And Dan Edgar Spark Reconciliation Rumours As They Jet Off To Ibiza

Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar headed off to Ibiza together. Picture: Instagram

Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar were spotted flying off on holiday together accompanied by some of their friends just weeks after calling time on their budding romance.

The Only Way Is Essex stars Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar took their friendship to the next level last month, but after just a few weeks of dating they ended their relationship when Dan’s ex Amber Turner revealed they’d recently slept together.

Chloe was left heartbroken, but it seems hope is not lost for the 36 year old as she and Dan, 29, may be giving things another go.

TOWIE: Amber Turner Says 'Boys Are Liars' & 'Girl Code Doesn't Exist' In Twitter Rant After Epic Comeback

Chloe Sims took this picture of Dan Edgar asleep on the plane. Picture: Chloe Sims/Instagram

The pair sparked reconciliation rumours after Chloe posted a picture of Dan asleep on the plane to her Instagram Stories as they flew to Ibiza with some of their pals.

Friends close to the couple are apparently now hoping they’ll give things another go during their holiday, despite being joined by Chloe’s sister Demi and Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet.

Chloe and Dan may have a better chance at love this time around, as Dan’s ex Amber Turner has finally moved on from her beau and found love with a businessman.

After leaving TOWIE at the start of the year she returned last month to confront Dan and reveal they’d slept together shortly before he began his romance with Chloe.

