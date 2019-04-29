TOWIE: Amber Turner Says 'Boys Are Liars' & 'Girl Code Doesn't Exist' In Twitter Rant After Epic Comeback

Picture: Instagram/ @AmberTurner/ ITVBe TOWIE

Amber Turner isn't holding back on Twitter now she's back her dramatic TOWIE return where she revealed she and Dan Edgar are still very much involved.

The Only Way Is Essex came to a dramatic conclusion when Amber Turner finally made her dramatic return to our screens to reveal that she and ex-boyfriend Dan Edgar are still very much involved after his and Chloe Sims's very public and short-lived romance came to an abrupt end.

Ok moral of the Story is all BOYS are liars and girl code don’t exist sadly! — Amber Turner (@AmberTurner_x) April 28, 2019

The 25-year-old was done with keeping it cute on Twitter and simply tweeted out 'Ok moral of the Story is all BOYS are liars and girl code don’t exist sadly!' and TOWIE fans were quick to add their thoughts.

Whilst many agreed that Amber had been treated unfairly, others mentioned that she dumped her ex, Jamie Reed, before quickly moving on with Dan Edgar and that he had simply done the same.

Breaking down in tears whilst telling Bobby Norris, Courtney Green and Shelby Tribble, Amber revealed:

"I can't even believe I'm in this situation... the day he went to Thailand, me and him were fine...and then he rang and told me that Chloe Sims had admitted she had feelings for him...he told me his head's gone...but he doesn't want to be with Chloe...he was pretty much my boyfriend."

Amber took a break from filming TOWIE after her and Dan's split, which is when Chloe and Dan grew closer and their romance blossoming whilst filming for the Thailand episodes were underway, with Amber revealing she was unaware of how serious things had become between the pair as Dan played the whole thing down.

Now that Amber is back on our screens, we're wondering if there will come a point that she and Chloe Sims come face to face for what is bound to be a pretty dramatic show down.

