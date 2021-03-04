Olivia Wilde Shares First Photo From Don’t Worry, Darling With Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde shared the first photo from Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty / Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde has posted the first image from Don’t Worry, Darling, and Florence Pugh looks beautifully terrified.

By Capital FM

Don’t Worry, Darling, starring Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh, wrapped on filming last month and director Olivia Wilde has just given us the first look at the movie.

Don’t Worry Darling Cast: From Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde To KiKi Layne & Florence Pugh

Taking to Instagram to share a snippet from what looks like a terrifying scene for Florence’s character, Olivia captioned it: “Don’t worry.”

Harry Styles stars opposite Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

With the ghostly-looking Palm Springs’ landscape behind her, Florence holds her hands up and stares beyond the camera lens.

Her hair looks slightly tousled and four blurred figures stand behind her.

Our eyes might be deceiving us, but is that Harry behind her left shoulder?

Don't Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde also posted a behind-the-scenes picture. Picture: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia also posted a picture of herself in the director’s chair, looking at monitors where Florence’s face filled the screens.

The 25-year-old actress looks far more coiffed in the second shot, wearing a white outfit and with her hair swept into an elegant up ‘do.

Don’t Worry, Darling wrapped filming last month, so fans are hoping for a release date toward the end of the year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital