Who Plays River In The Politician? Netflix Actor David Corenswet Is Already Stealing Hearts

River goes against Payton in The Politician. Picture: Netflix

The Politician has just dropped on Netflix, but who is the actor that plays River?

*** This article contains spoilers for episode one of The Politician ***

The latest Netflix series everyone’s talking about is The Politician, a dark comedy following the dramatic antics of Payton (David Platt) as he battles to become President of his high school, a key stepping stone in his aim to be President of the United States.

In episode one viewers meet River, Payton’s Mandarin tutor and fellow pupil, who infuriates Payton when he reveals he’s going against him in the running to be school president.

The Politician: New Netflix Series’ Trailer, Release Date And Cast Of The Show Being Dubbed 'The New Glee'

However, he takes his own life in the vey first episode and his goal is continued by his girlfriend Astrid (played by Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton).

It doesn’t mean we don’t see any more of River in the following episodes and he continues to make appearances later on in the series, but who is the actor who plays him and what else has he starred in?

David is an up and coming actor you’ll probably see plenty more of in the next few years, after landing The Politician role alongside the likes of Zoey Deutch, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton and Benn Platt.

At the premier for Affairs of State, which was his first major role out of school, he spoke of his interest in politics, making him an ideal candidate to play River.

River becomes Payton’s rival, but the pair share a complicated history after they kissed and confessed their feelings for one another.

David Corenswet's Instagram is full of adorable dogs. Picture: David Corenswet/Instagram

The star appeared in movie Affairs of State in 2018, an episode of House of Cards, and will star in 2020 Netflix series Hollywood.

He also starred in Moe & Jerryweather from 2014 to 2016, a web series about a comedy writing duo trying to create a new type of television, where his personality and comedy skills no doubt caught the eye of film makers.

You can follow David on Instagram @davidcorenswet, where is has 7k followers and frequently posts snaps of himself and his adorable dog.

We expect his following will soar once The Politician rises in popularity.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News