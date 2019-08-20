The Politician: New Netflix Series’ Trailer, Release Date And Cast Of The Show Being Dubbed 'The New Glee'

A brand new series called The Politician is about to drop on Netflix, and it’s going to become your new obsession.

If you’ve binge-watched everything on Netflix, you’re about to get a new series to fill your evenings.

The Politician is the next highly-anticipated season to hit the streaming site and it’s got a star-studded cast to match.

Here are all the details on the latest Netflix series being compared to the likes of Glee and American Horror Story…

The Politician drops on 27 September. Picture: Netflix

What is The Politician?

The Politician stars Ben Platt (you’ll recognise him from Pitch Perfect and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen) as wealthy student Payton Hobart, whose goal is to become President of the United States but first he must become president of his high school.

With ruthless classmates as his rivals, Payton must navigate the treacherous path that is high school to become student body president without tarnishing his own image.

Along the way there’ll be attempted assassinations, savage take-downs, and a mother fearful of her son’s ambition.

Release date

Ryan Murphy’s The Politician drops on 27 September.

Cast

Lucy Boynton stars as Payton's rival in The Politician. Picture: Netflix

The new series has an all-star cast, with Gwyneth Paltrow and Lucy Boynton just a few of the huge names.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt has the lead role of Payton Hobart, while Bohemian Rhapsody’s Mary Austin actress Lucy Boynton is his rival, Astrid.

Zoey Deutch stars as Infinity, Payton’s running mate and the legend that is Jessica Lange is Infinity’s grandma, Dusty.

Meanwhile, Payton’s crew consists of Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Laura Dreyfuss and his mother Georgia Hobart is played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Another of Payton’s rivals classmates, Skye, is played by Rahne Jones and she’s willing to go to extreme lengths to win.

