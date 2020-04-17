Who Is The Voiceover Narrator On ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Meet Desiree Burch

On Air Now
17 April 2020, 13:53
Who is the voiceover narrator on ‘Too Hot To Handle’?
Too Hot To Handle is here to single-handedly save us from isolation boredom.
It's got everything: sexy singletons, who are basically all Instagram influencers, a cash prize and it's all filmed in a stunning villa on a desert island. It's basically Love Island, but with a massive twist.
But who is the voiceover star of the Netflix show?
The new reality show is voiced by Desiree Burch.
Desiree Burch is an American comedian and television presenter.
She is 41 years old.
She is originally from Los Angeles but has also lived in New York and London.
You may recognise her from Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and Mock The Week.
She has also appeared of Chris Ramsey’s Stand Up Central, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and The Russell Howard Hour.
Yes, she has a husband.
