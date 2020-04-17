Who Is The Voiceover Narrator On ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Meet Desiree Burch

17 April 2020, 13:53

Who is the 'Too Hot To Handle' voiceover?
Who is the 'Too Hot To Handle' voiceover? Picture: instagram

Who is the voiceover narrator on ‘Too Hot To Handle’?

Too Hot To Handle is here to single-handedly save us from isolation boredom.

It's got everything: sexy singletons, who are basically all Instagram influencers, a cash prize and it's all filmed in a stunning villa on a desert island. It's basically Love Island, but with a massive twist.

But who is the voiceover star of the Netflix show?

Who narrates Too Hot To Handle?

The new reality show is voiced by Desiree Burch.

Who is Desiree Burch?

Desiree Burch is an American comedian and television presenter.

How old is Desiree Burch?

She is 41 years old.

View this post on Instagram

Who dis bitch?

A post shared by Desiree Burch (@destheray) on

Where is Desiree Burch from?

She is originally from Los Angeles but has also lived in New York and London.

What TV shows has Desiree Burch been on?

You may recognise her from Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and Mock The Week.

She has also appeared of Chris Ramsey’s Stand Up Central, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and The Russell Howard Hour.

Is Desiree Burch married?

Yes, she has a husband.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Reality TV News

Hot On Capital

One World: Together At Home full lineup announced

One World: Together at Home Line Up: Who Is Performing At Lady Gaga’s Coronavirus Benefit?

Lady Gaga

Too Hot To Handle's Lana is exclusive to the show

Who Voices Lana On Too Hot To Handle? Alexa-Style Host's Identity Revealed
The Little Mix ladies are among the stars sharing their first photo as a couple

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Laura Whitmore Lead The Celebs Sharing Their First Couple Photos
Netflix star Kori Sampson is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle's Kori Sampson: 5 Things You Need To Know About Model & Contestant From Hertfordshire
David Guetta has been writing music during lockdown

WATCH: David Guetta Has Been Writing A Song-A-Day Whilst In Lockdown

David Guetta

Lizzo has become a pop sensation

Who Is Lizzo And What Songs Does She Have? Get To Know The Pop Sensation