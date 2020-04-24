Has Francesca Farago Had Surgery? Too Hot To Handle Star Looks Different In Old Photos

Too Hot to Handle fans are questioning whether Francesca Farago has had surgery. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram / Netflix

Fans are claiming Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago looks rather different in old pictures.

Netflix series Too Hot to Handle has seen a number of its stars’ Instagram followers soar since it became available for streaming and Francesca Farago, aged 26, has been a huge hit with reality TV lovers.

After finding love on the show with Harry Jowsey, some fans have taken a delve into her social media profiles to unearth old photos of the model.

A Reddit thread for discussions about Too Hot to Handle and its cast holds a few snaps of the 26-year-old clearly taken a few years ago looking remarkably different to the Instagram star she is today.

Francesca Farago's Instagram photos go all the way back to 2014. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

Francesca Farago has close to two million Instagram followers since Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

Reddit users pointed out her lips are noticeably fuller and others speculated whether she’s had surgery on her nose and chin.

One Reddit user commented on a before and after photo: “I think she looks good! She's lucky she had nice brows before. She just did her nose and lips.”

Another agreed: “Only thing I'd understand is her nose since in the before picture, you can tell it is slightly deviated to the (her) left.”

Some also speculated whether she’s had her eyelids lifted.

Francesca Farago has had fans speculating whether she's had her chin and lips done. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

Franesca Farago and Harry Jowsey found love on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Netflix

During one episode of Too Hot to Handle, Francesca appeared to hint she’s had surgery on her boobs in the past.

As the contestants got to know each other, Chloe Veitch asked Francesca: “How big were they before?” And Francesca replied: “They were big.”

However, Francesca could have been implying she’s had a boob reduction rather than an enhancement boob job.

Francesca’s Instagram following has soared past 1.9million since Too Hot to Handle dropped on Netflix, so after one week of being in the spotlight she shared the news she and Harry are an official couple after meeting on the show in April 2019.

After keeping fans guessing over whether they stayed in touch, she posted a photo of them together with the caption: “always been you… @harryjowsey.”

