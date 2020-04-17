On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with JJ 7pm - 10pm
17 April 2020, 12:37 | Updated: 17 April 2020, 15:20
Netflix's 'Too Hot To Handle' is the latest dating show to drop and you can meet the cast with their Instagram handles.
Netflix's new dating show Too Hot To Handle has arrived to take over everyone's life, and being compared to the likes of Love Island and Love Is Blind, only with a blended cast of UK, Irish, US, Canadian and Australian contestants, we can't wait to see what kind of drama is cooked up.
Meet the cast of singletons with all their Instagram handles, so you can stay up to date with your new binge worthy obsession!
Why Everyone Is Talking About New Netflix Show, Too Hot To Handle
First up, is a Brit!
Essex girl, Chloe, is actually no stranger to reality TV, having already starred on Top Model UK, and has already posted about the show upon the release of the trailer, teasing everyone saying:
"It was an emotional rollercoaster.. you will see my highs and lows. But I hope you love it as much as I enjoyed filming it."
Instagram handle: @chloeveitchofficial
View this post on Instagram
It’s rare I do this but more recently I’ve been looking back and looking forward because the right now isn’t too exciting . Being at home so much with less to do than normal, it’s given me time to reflect on what I love about life . 1) Freedom - to travel, to talk, to think, to create, to do. It is a great privilege to do all of them and something that brings me great joy. 2) Flexibility - monotony kills my happiness. I want the variety and the new. New experiences shape our beliefs and allow us to grow as people. Being stuck in the same environment provides no new stimulus to evolve. 3) Family - Riding solo is fun but lacks depth. The more I invest in people, show them my vulnerabilities, flaws and talk openly with them, the deeper our relationships go. . How many of the people you used to hang out with are actually checking in with you at the moment? . By taking this time of a slightly less fast paced life, I’m learning a lot about myself, that I can hopefully take into the future. . What have you learned about yourself recently? . #actionsreflectpriorities
Also flying the flag for Great Britain is David, who lives in London and is incredibly into his fitness, as you can probably tell from all those topless snaps, which is how he makes his money as a coach.
He's definitely one for those inspirational quotes, and has already amassed over 26k Instagram followers, a number we're sure is about to shoot much higher now Netflix has dropped the whole series!
Instagram handle: @david.birtwistle
Canadian Francesca has already amassed quite the online following with 337k followers before the series dropped, including superstar DJ, Diplo, who infamously follows a bevvy of Insta' hotties, with this THTH member no exception!
She's called the show the 'wildest experience' and a spoiler about her IG page, pretty much every picture is of her in a bikini, if you've got it, flaunt it!
Handle: @francescafarago
Haley, from Florida, is a blonde bombshell sure to make a splash in the series, with her fun, beach loving lifestyle perfectly suited to the tropical setting of the show giving her an advantage!
At 21-years-old, she's on the younger side of the cast, which only ever makes for more drama!
Instagram handle: @haley.cure
We have our first Australian, Harry, who has the strangest Insta' bio we've read, as it simply says: "I was made in a testube."
Good for you, Haz!
An Aussie living in LA, we're thinking he's a reality show's dream contestant, oh, and he's 6''5, which he guess also helps.
Instagram handle: @harryjowsey
View this post on Instagram
Diet Coke Campaign 🥤 . . . . . . @cocacola . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #coke #fitfam #fitlife #fitness #wednesday #selfie #picoftheday #fitspo #fitnessmodel #fitnessaddict #gym #gymlife #gymaddict #health #healthy #lifestyle #active #progress #dedication #bodybuilding #aesthetic #igdaily #igfit #instagood #motivation #bodygoals
We're back across the pond as Londoner Kelechi, or 'Kez', joins the show, who is already posted up on Instagram with Love Island winner Amber Gill and seems to live a pretty luxurious lifestyle, so it looks like he finally got his big break on a reality show!
With only 4,000 Insta' followers before the show airs, he's a more low key cast member, but we're certain that number is about to explode!
Handle: @kelechidyke
Long-haired and tattooed wild child, Matthew, is from Colorado in the US, and from his page spends most of his time travelling, modelling or playing the guitar- there's always one!
Actor, model, author and CEO are just a few of the titles his Insta' bio boasts of, and his IMDB page also adds writer and producer, so it's safe to say he's a bit of an all rounder!
Instagram handle: @matthewstephensmith
Nicole is the only Irish contestant, hailing from County Cork, which we know is going to send the American cast mates wild!
Living a typical glitzy lifestyle, she's posted photos from London, where she now lives, Paris, and at various festivals and clubs, and looks sure to bring the fun!
Instagram handle: nicole.ob
Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Rhonda's page doesn't give too much away, apart from the fact she owns a jewellery company and really likes to take a selfie!
She's got 10k followers
Instagram handle: @imrhondapaul
New Jersey in the house!
That's what American's say, right?! Or have we been watching too many Jersey Shore re-runs, we aren't sure.
Self professed handsome, or, Mr Shea Butter, Sharron certainly doesn't seem like a shrinking violet, which is perfect for a show like THTH!
Instagram handle: @sharrontownsendofficial
You can also follow the official THTH Instagram page here!
> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News