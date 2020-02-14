To All The Boys P.S. I Still Love You: Here's Why You Recognise The Cheerleader & What Popular Show She Starred In Before

Sia's goddaughter makes an appearance in the popular Netflix film. Picture: Netflix

Seriously big reality TV star, Maddie Ziegler, made a cameo in 'To All The Boys' sequel and here’s why you recognise her.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You has dropped on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day and whilst watching it you’ll probably wonder why you recognise one of the cheerleaders, who makes a few cameos in the film.

She first appears in the opening credits of the movie's sequel, where she speaks to main character Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

To All The Boys P.S I Still Love You Soundtrack: Every Song That Features In The Film – Including BLACKPINK and Marina

The reason she looks so familiar is because she starred in the unbelievably addictive show, Dance Moms, where she was without a doubt the choreographer and dance instructor, Abby Lee Miller’s, favourite kid in the series.

The model and actress has had a very successful career since her appearance on the show and is also well-known for being the main dancer in Sia’s music videos, making her debut in ‘Chandelier’ when she was only 11 years old.

Maddie Ziegler starred in Dance Moms. Picture: PA

She has since starred in all the ‘Cheap Thrills’ singer’s videos as they grew very close over the years, with the actress announcing on Jimmy Fallon that Sia is officially her godmother.

Since Maddie has a huge amount of dancing experience, it’s no surprise she made the cut being in the movie and fans were so excited when finding out.

One tweeted: "WHAT THE ACTUAL OMG MADDIE ZIEGLER IS ON To all the boys: P.S. I still love you AAAAAAAA OMG OMG WHAT?!”

Another shocked fan penned: “Maddie ziegler is in the to all the boys movie?? did not see this one coming at ALL.”

To All The Boys has wrapped up filming for its third instalment. Picture: Netflix

It was announced that there will also be a third instalment to the popular Netflix film coming, after Lana posted a video on her Instagram page, confirming the news.

She said: "It’s been 16 days since the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise wrapped shooting movies 2 & 3. I’ve been really struggling how to put into words my feelings towards this ending... words will never be able to describe my love for Lara Jean. Her family, her friends, Peter."

"Words will never be able to describe the long nights on set, where it would suddenly hit me, like a ton of bricks, that I was getting the honor of portraying a girl so fiercely determined in love, who represents strength in softness. Words will never be able to describe my gratitude to YOU, for loving her as much as I do."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News.