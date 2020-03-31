Tiger King & Britney Spears's Link Is Freaking Out Fans Of The Netflix Show

Britney Spears and The Tiger King's Doc Antle photographed together in 2001. Picture: Getty Images/ Tiger King Netflix

People want to know why Britney Spears has been cropping up in photos with the Tiger King cast, and people want to know why, now!

Photos of Britney Spears and Tiger King's Bhagavan 'Doc' Antle (the one with the ponytail and girlfriends) from 2001, and what fans thought was Carole Baskin, have re-emerged onto the internet, and it's safe to say people are asking just WTF is going on.

If anyone had brought this up to you a fortnight ago, you'd likly have no idea what they were on about, but after Netflix dropped one of the most nutty docu-series' to date, Tiger King has fully captivated millions of households whilst people isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The documentary follows a wild tale of some of North America's big cat parks and all their eccentric owners, and if you've seen the show, you'd know that description was a serious understatement of literally everyone on it.

Britney Spears pictured with Tiger King's Doc Antle during 2001 VMAs. Picture: Getty Images

Now, snaps of Britney Spears's iconic 2001 MTV VMA 'Slave 4 U' performance where she put a giant snake around her neck and danced with tigers are resurfacing, because none other than Doc Antle can be seen in the background, long haired and doing what he does best, showing off giant cats to the world.

Hailey Beiber and Zoe Krawitz were just two celebs freaking out at the revelation, with plenty more having chimed in on the debate as to whether *spoiler alert*, Carole had indeed murdered her first husband, or not.

Call the police. pic.twitter.com/RYjUl8layu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 30, 2020

Then, things got even weirder when someone thought they'd spotted none other than Carole Baskin seated next to Britney at the 2003 VMAs (complicated, isn't it), simply writing 'call the police' next to the snaps.

They went on to post a screenshot getting in contact with Carol's big cat sanctuary, who denied it was her!

We're kind of relieved, as we thought there was going to have to be a whole other series trying to explain what's going on.

Carole Baskin's team confirm she wasn't at the VMAs with Britney Spears. Picture: Twitter/ @evanrosskatz

However, others weren't so surprised, as they knew from the docu-series Doc Antle was involved in all kinds of movies and shows, encountering all sorts of celebrities due to this enormous collection of exotic animals- they just weren't sure whether he was telling the truth or not!

Well, Doc's receipts are coming out now, and he had the best seat in the house for one of the most iconic pop performances of all time!

