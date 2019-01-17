Fans Praise Netflix’s Sex Education For Its Portrayal Of LGBT Characters And Relationships

Sex Education has been praised for its portrayal of LGBT characters. Picture: Instagram

The new cult hit show on Netflix has received a lot of praise for its portrayal of LGBT+ characters.

All anyone’s been talking about this past week has been Netflix’s new cult show, Sex Education, and the series has received high praise for its representation of LGBT+ characters and relationships.

One of the breakout characters that has received the most praise is Eric, a black gay teenager who is unapologetically himself and steals the show mid-way through with his touching storylines.

Throughout the series, viewers see Eric being his most authentic self, rocking a pair of heels and a beat face of make up to prom despite his dad being worried about him getting hurt for daring to be different.

Eric refuses to bow down to the pressure of the homophobia he faces from school bullies or his family’s conservative religious beliefs, and fans were quick to take to Twitter to praise his character.

wHy is nobody talking about sex education it is !! such a good show !! diversity, lgbt+ characters, self esteem issues, interracial couples, family problems, aNd a great soundtrack AND it's funny

y'all are always asking for a show with all this stuff and it's RIGHT HERE WATCH IT — karina | 261 (@ladybuglarrie) January 13, 2019

everyone go watch sex education right now bc it deserves a season 2 it touches so many important issues, has so much lgbt rep and well developed characters and also its fucking hilarious — 𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@COLOURFULREGRET) January 13, 2019

I’m actually obsessed with sex education on netflix. It’s fun and ridiculous but it also shamelessly tackles so many important themes - LGBT+ issues, abortion, revenge porn, drug use, insecurity etc. Definitely the kind of show we need to help break down sexual taboos 🙌🏼🍆 — Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) January 12, 2019

Sex Education came across as such a silly and comical show at first but it really speaks for so many issues surrounding LGBT communities, sex workers, violence and bullying. Such a good show. — laur (@laurenbullo_k) January 16, 2019

Ncuti Gatwa has literally stolen my heart. We need more lgbt representation in the black and fem community #sexeducation — Peter Fink (@myentanglement) January 12, 2019

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t read any more if you don’t want to spoil a HUGE plot twist

Throughout the series we see bully Adam harassing Eric, but when the pair finally get into a physical fight, the couple end up kissing instead of brawling.

It becomes apparent that the reason Adam has been tormenting Eric is to overcompensate for his own repressed sexuality that he has been hiding due to his overbearing father, the school headteacher.

However, their romance is short-lived as Adam’s dad ships him off to military school and we are left on a cliffhanger of what will happen with the couple in the next series.

