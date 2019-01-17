Netflix’s Sex Education Couple Adam and Aimee Are Dating In Real Life & They’re Too Cute

Netflix's Sex Education's Aimee and Adam are dating IRL. Picture: Instagram

Connor Swindells who plays Adam Groff and Aimee Lou Wood who plays Aimee Gibbs are a real life couple as well as playing love interests in the hit Netflix show.

Netflix’s new cult hit, Sex Education, pretty much opened with a sex scene between characters Adam Groff and Aimee Gibbs, but it turns out they’re not just a couple on-screen… the pair are dating in real life too!

Fans Praise Netflix’s Sex Education For Its Portrayal Of LGBT Characters And Relationships

The couple, played by Connor Swindells and Aimee Lou Wood, are no strangers to posting pictures of each other on their social media accounts – and we’re totally here for this on-screen/off-screen pairing.

Without giving too much away, Adam and Aimee’s on-screen love life isn’t all smooth sailing (well, given the show is called Sex Education, you could probably guess that may be the case).

However, the couple seem to be a much better match off-screen, and Aimee recently posted a heartfelt message to Connor on his birthday.

It read, “HAPPY DAY OF BIRTH SWINDELLS YOU BEAUTIFUL MAGNIFICENT MAN. You’ve been a warrior king forever in the hundreds of lives you have already lived but now you’re my [king emoji].

“AND I DONT GIVE A F IF ANYONE THINKS THAT IS CRINGEY cuz I’m trying to be as brave as u are. I’m owning my narrative. Big thank you to Adam Groff and Aimee Gibbs for making all this possible... Not going to say any more because I feel vulnerable but YOU KNOW THE REST”.

TOO DAMN CUTE.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News