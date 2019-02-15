Ja Rule Reveals His Plans For Fyre Festival 2

Ja Rule teased his plans to create a new musical festival, like Fyre Festival. Picture: YouTube (L); Getty (R)

Ja Rule was caught on camera, while at an airport, teasing his plans to host a second "iconic music festival", like Fyre Festival.

While passing through LAX airport, a paparazzi filmed rapper Ja Rule, following the release of the Fyre Festival documentaries on Netflix and Hulu.

The 'Always Be On Time' star said he is planning on hosting a second festival, much like the very, very failed Fyre Festival.

"It is the most iconic festival that never was," said Ja Rule. "So, I have plans to create the iconic music festival, but you didn't hear that from me!"

Ja Rule's business partner, Billy McFarland, was sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud, following Fyre Festival.

If you fancy a nice (and expensive) cheese sandwich, make sure to stay tuned.