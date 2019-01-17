Netflix's Fyre Festival Documentary Reveals The Madness Of Doomed Island Event

Netflix's latest teaser for their Fyre festival documentary show behind the scenes of the doomed island event - from supermodel endorsements from Kendall Jenner to food, here's why it made global headlines.

Netflix's teasing it's latest documentary Fyre that followed the infamous disaster that was the celebrity endorsed 'Fyre Festival' and we literally can't wait to see it.

Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened will be released this Friday. Picture: Netflix

Cast your mind back to 2017, when the internet blew up with pictures of disaster tents and cheese sandwiches at Fyre Festival in place of the luxury, tropical festival that had been promised via paid promotion from supermodels such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

Fyre Festival went viral after 'luxury meal' revealed to be cheese and bread. Picture: Twitter

Turns out, film makers were documenting the entire thing and this Friday we'll finally get to see behind the scenes at what's gone down as the biggest flop in the history of the world.

The festival, which aspired to 'bring together the greatest minds in music, art and cuisine' offered festival goers the option to 'enjoy a variety of island activities like jet skiing and snorkelling' became a global laughing stock as the 'Instagram generation' emptied their bank accounts with tickets selling up to £9,000.

Fyre Festivals 'luxury' accommodation was disaster relief tents. Picture: Netflix

However, the drama as Netflix's release has been somewhat overshadowed by US streaming service Hulu, who dropped their own take, Fyre Fraud, without warning, which features an interview with the disgraced (and imprisoned) organiser, Billy McFarland.

We can't wait to see what really went down behind the scenes as festival goers touched down onto the island after dropping sought out by rapper Ja Rule and his business partner Billy, as it quickly dawned on them that they were in for the holiday from hell.

