I Am Not Okay With This Release Date, Trailer And What To Expect

I'm Not Okay With This drops on Netflix soon. Picture: Netflix

New Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This has just dropped its first trailer.

From the producers of Stranger Things and the director of The End of the F*****g World, new series I Am Not Okay With This is to be the latest Netflix obsession.

New Stranger Things 4 Trailer Confirms Hopper Is Alive As Netflix Promise The Next Series Will Be 'The Most Frightening Yet'

I Am Not Okay With This is a sci-fi teen drama created by Charles Forsman’s comic book series.

When will I Am Not Okay with this be released on Netflix?

There’s not long to wait for the brand new Netflix show, as the release date is Wednesday 26 February.

There will be seven episodes of the new series, each one lasting 30 minutes.

Like most Netflix seasons, every episode will drop in one go, so viewers won’t have to wait each week for a new instalment.

What is I Am Not Okay About?

I Am Not Okay With This is from the producers of Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

The synopsis for the show explains: “I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who's navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

“From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest News