Hollywood: 5 Things You Need To Know About Netflix’s New Show

Hollywood drops in May. But what's it about? Picture: netflix

Hollywood is the brand new Netflix show you’re about to become obsessed with.

Quarantine means everybody is on the hunt to find the next big, binge-worthy series, and Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ might just be it.

The mini-series was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War 2 Los Angeles as they try to make it big in Tinseltown.

Netflix’s Tiger King: All Of Joe Exotic’s Released Songs & Who Sings Them

It will arrive on Netflix on May 1st. Picture: Netflix

But who is in it and when does it drop? Here’s 5 things you need to know.

What is ‘Hollywood’ about?

David Corenswet, who plays Jack Castello, told Hollywood Reporter: "It's 1940's Hollywood, so there's going to be great clothes and great accents. It's going to be sexy and optimistic.

"It's really about young people and the excitement of young people seeking opportunity."

Who stars in ‘Hollywood’?

Patti LuPone (American Horror Story), Holland Taylor (Legally Blonde) and Jim Pasons (The Big Bang Theory) are just three of the big names who will star in the show.

The poster reads 'what if you could rewrite history?'. Picture: netflix

When is ‘Hollywood’ released?

Hollywood will be released on May 1st, 2020.

How can I watch ‘Hollywood’?

Hollywood is a Netflix exclusive.

Is there a ‘Hollywood’ trailer?

The trailer hasn’t arrived just yet but we’ll keep you posted!

> Download Our App For All The Latest News