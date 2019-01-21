Netflix's Fyre Documentary: Ja Rule Says He Was 'Scammed' In Twitter Defence

Netflix's Fyre documentary exposed the disastrous island festival and Ja Rule has been defending himself after being shown be at the centre of the scandal.

Rapper Ja Rule has been defending himself on Twitter after Netflix's Fyre Festival documentary went behind the scenes at the disastrous island event that saw people scammed of their money and it's founder, Billy MacFarland sentenced to six years in prison.

Ja Rule with Fyre's founder Billy MacFarland on Netflix's documentary. Picture: Netflix/Fyre

Ja Rule co-founded the festival that hired the world's most famous supermodels including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin to promote the luxurious festival that saw all of it's line-up pull out and people scrabbling around to sleep in disaster relief tents.

He's tweeted that he was also a victim of the scam, saying: "I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!"

Ja Rule says he was also 'scammed' despite being one of founders of Fyre Festival. Picture: Twitter

As people tweeted him to call out the fact islanders he employed to run the festival were never paid and the entire event basically fell to pieces, Ja couldn't help but clap back at them, protesting his innocence.

He wrote: "Come on your smarter than that... I feel bad for those ppl... but I did not and would never scam ANYONE... period!!! And I don’t care if anyone sympathises with me or not those are the FACTS!!!"

Ja Rule defends himself after damning Fyre Festival documentary. Picture: Twitter

Since the documentary dropped on Friday, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the event caterer, Maryann Rolle, who forked out $50,000 of her own savings to pay employees who were unpaid by the festival organisers after her heartfelt interview aired.

A GoFundMe for Maryann Rolle has already had thousands of dollars donated. Picture: Netflix/Fyre

It's safe to say Ja Rule is feeling pretty remorseful right now, but the people of Twitter really aren't here for it at the moment after seeing how many people were scammed out of money.

So, if you haven't seen the doc everyone is talking about, give it a watch and decide for yourself if Ja's deserving of all this backlash!

My heart goes out to this lovely lady... MaryAnne Rolle we’ve never met but I’m devastated that something that was meant to be amazing, turn out to be such a disaster and hurt so many… https://t.co/16ld7ePlvQ — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 21, 2019

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make??? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

