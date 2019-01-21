Fyre Festival Viewers Raise More Than £100,000 For Unpaid Restaurant Worker

The restaurant worker was left devastated by the Fyre festival. Picture: netflix/instagram

Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary dropped on Friday and it’s already been watched by millions of people across the world.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is a pretty mind blowing watch.

The Netflix show documents how rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland attempted to put on a festival in the Bahamas which turned out to be a complete disaster and even ended with one of them serving a prison sentence.

The event was promised to be an exclusive party full of Instagram models with a stellar line-up of music acts, five star catering and luxury accommodation. However, when paying customers arrived at the site it was likened to a ‘refugee camp’.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

From start to finish, the documentary just gets more and more ridiculous and you see how badly they screwed up. However, it’s Maryann’s story which has struck a chord with viewers. Her life was ‘changed forever’ by the festival when she was forced to spend $50,000 of her own life savings.

A Go Fund Me page has now been set up to help her get back the money she lost.

A quote from Maryann reads: “It has been an unforgettable experience catering to the organizers of Fyre Festival. Back in April 2017 I pushed myself to the limit catering no less than a 1000 meals per day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner were all prepared and delivered by Exuma Point to Coco Plum Beach and Roker’s Point where the main events were scheduled to take place. Organizers would also visit my Exuma Point location to enjoy the prepared meals.

“Fyre Fest organizers were also checked into all the rooms at Exuma Point Resort.

“As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid…I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest.

“My only resource today is to appeal for help.”

At the time of writing, $129,676 has been raised.

