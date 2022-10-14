Netflix Is Launching A Cheaper Subscription In November

14 October 2022, 15:07

Netflix is launching a cheaper subscription service
Netflix is launching a cheaper subscription service. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Netflix is launching a cheaper service on its streaming platform in November – but there’s a catch.

Netflix will have a cheaper subscription option in November, in a bid to keep its viewers.

The plan, called ‘Basic with Adverts’, which launches on 3rd November, will be £4.99 ($6.99 in the US) per month. the catch being that it will include adverts.

Netflix has been losing customers as competition rises and people cut their monthly outgoings as a result of the cost of living crisis.

The least expensive plan without adverts starts at £6.99 a month.

Stranger Things is just one of Netflix's biggest hits
Stranger Things is just one of Netflix's biggest hits. Picture: Netflix

As the home to hits such as Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, Squid Game, Sex Education and Bridgerton, Netflix was the pioneer in subscription-based streaming.

However, in the first half of this year they reportedly lost more than 1 million subscribers.

As they launch their new strategy to try and keep customers, Netflix have assured ads won’t currently be targeted based on your personal data or usage. It also won’t show ads on content aimed at children under 13 years old.

When it goes live, either 15 or 30 second adverts will be shown on average for a total of four or five minutes every hour.

Bridgerton is one of Netflix's many success series
Bridgerton is one of Netflix's many success series. Picture: Netflix

Netflix are yet to confirm whether this length or frequency will increase in future, but said it will most likely evolve.

Newer films will play adverts at the start and older movies will have ads at the start and throughout.

There will be around 5% to 10% less content to choose from compared to its existing tiers, due to licensing restrictions.

Users will also be unable to download the content if using the ‘Basic with Adverts’ subscription.

