What Have The Cast Of 'Hollywood' Starred In? From Glee To Big Bang Theory

Glee, Big Bang Theory and BlacKkKlansman actors star in Netflix's Hollywood. Picture: Getty Images

As Ryan Murphy's Hollywood hits our screens there's some very famous faces in the cast, so where have you seen them before? From Big Bang Theory to a Glee veteran, here's what the Netflix bunch have starred in before.

Netflix has just dropped Ryan Murphy's latest series, Hollywood, following a 'group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown—no matter the cost'.

He's the man behind Glee, American Horror Story and The Politician, to give you an insight into what to expect from the series, and he's fond of using cast from previous shows in others- which is definitely the case with Hollywood!

So, it wouldn't be surprising if you recognise actors in the star-studded series, with the likes of Queen Latifah, and American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson's partner, Holland Taylor, to name a few.

There's a serious mix of A-lister royalty and lesser known talent in what's promising to be a seriously addictive, glitzy series with that trademark humour we know from the screenwriter.

Darren Criss from Glee and American Horror Story!

Perhaps the best known actor to have a seriously close working relationship with Murphy is Darren, who first shot to fame playing Blaine Anderson in Glee, went on to take the lead in the screenwriter's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as well as starring in American Horror Story.

As well as playing a director on-screen, he's also an executive producer for the show, proving he's really made it in real-life Hollywood!

He said on social media: "Honored to say that I’m heading back to the House of Murphy where I’ll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time’s King of Television."

Jim Parsons from The Big Bang Theory

One of the bigger names in the cast is none other than The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, who has worked with Ryan Murphy on movie The Normal Heart and an adaptation of the play The Boys In The Band which hasn't been released yet.

Jim says he accepted the role from Murphy just months after his marathon stint on TBBT had come to an end and he was looking for his next role, praising the screenwriter for the 'people he surrounds himself with and the kind of projects he works on'.

Looks like a match made in heaven- watch out Darren Criss!

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier plays Camille Washington, an up-and-coming actress in Hollywood, and can perhaps relate to her character's experiences as the last couple of years have thrust the actress into the spotlight in real life!

She made her major big screen breakthrough playing Liz alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), playing Patrice in Spike Lee’s Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman the following year, cementing herself as a name in the industry.

David Corensweet from The Politician

Clearly David, 26, must have impressed Ryan Murphy playing River in The Politician, as he was promptly re-cast in a leading role as Jack Costello, a gas station attendant moonlight as a 'gigalo' who aspires to be an actor.

The certified heart throb has also appeared in House Of Cards, but his familiar career trajectory reads something like Darren Criss's, sticking with the notable screenwriter.

If it 'ain't broke, don't fix it!

