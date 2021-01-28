Bridgerton Is Officially Neflix's Biggest Show Ever

28 January 2021, 15:01

'Bridgerton' has officially smashed records and is Netflix's biggest hit show to date as over 80 million households worldwide streamed it in the first month.

Bridgerton is officially Netflix's biggest hit ever after it smashed viewing figures in its first month of release in 2021 and the whole cast is celebrating.

The streaming site announced the racy Regency show had out performed everything, saying, "82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days" sealing its fate as the streaming site's most successful show to date.

Bridgerton: From Primark Signs To Yellow Lines – All The Blunders Fans Are Spotting

Bridgerton is officially Netflix's biggest series ever
Bridgerton is officially Netflix's biggest series ever. Picture: Netflix/ Bridgerton

These figures even outperformed their predicted figures for the show they announced ten days after it launched which was 63 million.

For the Grey's Anatomy fans among us, you will know the show was created by the genius that is, Shonda Rhimes, and the show is helping to break down the myth that 'male' aimed shows make more money.

Obviously, there's the added bonus (for Netflix, definitely not for us) that literally everyone is housebound and watching TV has become one of the only 'activities' available.

To celebrate, Netflix released some very smiley photos of the cast back from when they filmed the show, saying: "Bridgerton is officially our biggest series ever!"

"Here's our cast looking extremely happy about it."

'Bridgerton' cast are ecstatic to have the biggest ever series
'Bridgerton' cast are ecstatic to have the biggest ever series. Picture: Netflix/ Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page, who plays the hunky Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, tweeted the jaw dropping stats and thanked everyone for tuning in.

He wrote: "82 million. With love. From all of us. To all of you."

All we have to say to him is, no, thank you.

Unsurprisingly, the streaming giant has already renewed the show for a second series which is due to start production this spring, so we won't be getting our second dose for quite some time yet!

In the meantime, why not check out all the hilarious modern day objects that were accidentally left in loads of shots, lord do we love a blooper.

Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

Halsey re-lives her One Direction days on their ten year anniversary

Halsey Reminiscing Her One Direction Stan Days Will Always Be Iconic

Jourdan Dunn is set to make her debut appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Jourdan Dunn: Age, Job & Net Worth Of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Guest Judge

Dani Dyer named her baby boy Santiago

The Personal Meaning Behind Dani Dyer’s Unique Baby Name

Safaa Malik decorated the playroom for her daughter and niece, Khai.

Zayn Malik’s Sister Safaa Shares Glimpse Of Baby Khai’s Disney-Themed Playroom

Halsey and Alev Aydin got matching tattoos in the middle of 2020

Halsey & Alev Aydin's Matching Tattoos Reveal They've Been Together For Ages

Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin have been friends for a while

Halsey And Alev Aydin: How They Met And How Long Have They Been Together?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?