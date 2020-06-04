Black Mirror Season 6 Is 'Live Now, Everywhere' Ads Have Been Popping Up, And They're Freaky AF

The 'Black Mirror' ads are terrifying! Picture: netflix

2020 has had us feeling like we’re living in a 'Black Mirror' episode.

Black Mirror adverts which say that the 6th season of the dystopian sci-fi show is happening ‘now’ have been popping up around Spain, and they’re giving everyone the creeps.

The ads, which were created by a Madrid-based agency called Brother Ad School, and are not officially by Netflix, feature a huge mirror and the words: “Black Mirror 6th Season. Live Now, everywhere.”

Fans of the show have been taking selfies with them and posting them on Twitter.

One fan wrote: “Netflix clearly opted for an immersive experience of Black Mirror Season 6. Their latest ad being just a mirror held up to the world. #blackmirror.”

Another added: “This #BlackMirror ad uses a mirror to say that Season 6 is happening now, everywhere in real life. Accurate AF.”

You have to admit they’re super cool, but also absolutely terrifying!

It’s unclear if there will even be a sixth episode of Black Mirror.

The show’s creator, Charlie Brooker, was asked about it in an interview recently, but his words weren’t hopeful.

He told Radio Times: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those.

“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

He has a point, to be fair. 2020 has been pretty rough. We could do with a good laugh!

